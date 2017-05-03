ExtraHop Named a Best of Interop Finalist for the Third Consecutive Year

ExtraHop Machine Learning Service, Addy, Recognized for Delivering Real-Time Situational Awareness That Supports Data-Driven IT and Security Operations

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - ExtraHop, the leader in real-time IT analytics, today announced that Addy, the recently introduced machine learning service, has been named a finalist for the Best of Interop 2017 awards in the Data & Analytics category. This is the third consecutive year ExtraHop has been honored as a finalist in the Best of Interop awards and follows numerous accolades from the organization, including previous wins in the Cloud and Virtualization, Performance Management, and Best Start-up categories. ExtraHop will showcase Addy at Interop Las Vegas booth 517 during the expo May 15-19, 2017. To experience Addy, check out the interactive online demo.

"Today's leading digital businesses know that being truly data-driven requires real-time insight at the scale and speed of digital experience," said Bryce Hein, SVP of Marketing at ExtraHop. "Machine learning is the next great enabler for IT, building on analytics to help IT and Security teams make accurate and timely decisions. Having Addy recognized as a finalist for Best of Interop validates ExtraHop's forward-thinking approach and market-leading solution."

ExtraHop Addy is the industry's first SaaS offering that observes and analyzes all digital interactions and applies machine learning to detect anomalies in real time. Addy builds on the ExtraHop platform's real-time analytics, applying advanced algorithms and heuristics -- as well as crowd-sourced feedback -- to build continuous baselines for every device, network, and application. The service then proactively detects and surfaces potential performance and security issues in the environment, enabling IT teams to easily and rapidly investigate problems from high-level performance metrics to individual transactions to packets in a matter of clicks, rather than hours. With Addy, organizations, including the State of Washington, are improving the performance and security of business-critical systems and delivering better digital experiences.

"The Best of Interop ITX Awards are an essential facet to our program and we're excited to welcome such a robust range of innovations as this year's finalists," said Meghan Reilly, General Manager, Interop ITX. "The IT industry has experienced, and will continue to experience, rapid change -- we'd like to thank these companies for recognizing and acting on those transitions with their valuable contributions. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments as well as announcing winners onsite at our annual event."

After a thorough review of all finalists, an expert judging panel will announce the winners on Thursday, May 18 at 12:45pm on the Expo floor.

