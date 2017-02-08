ExtraHop Security Expert to Host Two Sessions at RSA Conference 2017

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - ExtraHop, the first and only provider of streaming analytics that transforms network data into actionable insight, today announced that Solutions Architect John Smith is a featured speaker during two highly-anticipated sessions at this year's 2017 RSA conference, taking place next week at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Traditional security products and services do not have the speed and intelligence to effectively thwart modern attacks. During his sessions, Smith will outline how IT organizations can leverage wire data to understand what threats are communicating in their environment, strengthen company defenses, and fight against attacks before damage is done.

Session Title: Ad hoc Threat Intelligence: Two Unlikely Partners Combine to Enhance Intel

Speaker: John Smith, Solutions Architect at ExtraHop and Chris Matthieu, Director of IoT Engineering at Citrix

Time: Monday, February 13, 10:40 AM - 11:20 AM PT

Location: Moscone West, 2001

Session Details: Smith and Matthieu will demonstrate how two vendors traditionally not thought to be in the security space, ExtraHop and Citrix, combine wire data analytics with API-driven workflows to make Automated Threat Intelligence real. They will cover the role that API-based strategies can play in tomorrow's threat landscape and discuss the role of "Advanced Persistent Surveillance" with wire data.

Session Title: "Birds of a Feather" - Beyond Logs: Wire Data Analytics

Speaker: John Smith, Solutions Architect at ExtraHop

Time: Wednesday, February 15, 7:00 AM - 7:45 AM PT

Location: Moscone West, 2011 Table D

Session Details: A significant portion of today's threats involve systems being breached in a matter of seconds. The tried and true SIEM, while still very relevant, simply does not have the shutter speed to detect and react to today's threats. During this session, Smith will discuss ways to augment the use of logs by adding wire data to the existing infosec arsenal.

John Smith is Solutions Architect at ExtraHop and author of the wiredata.net blog. He is a Citrix Technology Professional and 20-year IT veteran specializing in application delivery, event correlation, security, web applications, and application virtualization.

To learn more about the security capabilities of ExtraHop and to get a demonstration of the platform, visit the ExtraHop booth #N4813 at RSA in the Moscone Center.

