"Extraordinary Future" winner: Patriot One Technologies

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) - Hosted by Cambridge House International, the inaugural Extraordinary Future event took place on September 20 at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The event was a great success, with 1000+ attendees, 30+ groundbreaking speakers, and buzzing marketplace giving attendees exclusive access to early stage products and services, many, yet to hit the market.

"We were blown away by the support we received at this show. I was very proud to be from Vancouver as I walked around and met with dozens of bankers, private investors and truly innovative companies that were connecting and sharing ideas. Our intention was to connect Vancouver's innovation sector with capital and the feedback we have received from the participating companies indicates we really moved the needle." - Jay Martin, CEO, Cambridge House International.

Stockhouse is proud to have sponsored the "Best In Show" Award at Extraordinary Future 2017. Congratulations to: PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES (TSX.V: PAT OTCQB: PTOTF), www.patriot1tech.com

Patriot One Technologies is a "Made in Canada" solution to a global problem. It is an automated alert system capable of covertly screening moving individuals for on-body concealed weapons in public areas such as schools, hospitals and shopping malls. Their aim is to address the spread of active violence through superior detection technology.

With so many amazing tech companies on site, it was a very difficult choice to narrow down "Best in Show". The highest Honourable Mentions go to this illustrious group for delivering a fantastic day of insight to investor attendees:

Global Energy Metals Corp was very effective in demonstrating the power and importance of cobalt in the tech sector.

VirtualArmour International Inc. is protecting and expanding in the Trillion dollar cybersecurity industry!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. is rapidly growing in the VR space and has just released a project for the NBA.

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is positioned to revolutionize commercial lending with their unique online platform that connects businesses with lenders for the perfect match and also aims at providing an investment bridge to China.

DMG Blockchain Solutions drew a standing room only crowd at their workshop presentations and at their booth all day!

Vancouver is building a reputation as a world-class tech centre. Stockhouse would like to thank all of the companies that attended and demonstrated their technologies at this year's Extraordinary Futures Conference 2017. From AI to blockchain, cybersecurity to cobalt, online finance solutions to virtual reality - the breadth of solutions and services shown at the conference over the course of the day bodes well for the extraordinary future of the technology sector here in Vancouver!

The 2018 Extraordinary Future Conference has been booked for September 19-20 expanding to a two day event with twice the square footage.