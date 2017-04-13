SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - EY today announced that Bertrand Schmitt, CEO and Co-Founder of App Annie, is a semifinalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Northern California Region Award. Now celebrating its 31st year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities and 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Bertrand Schmitt was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges. Finalists will be announced Monday, May 15, and winners will be announced at a black-tie Awards Gala on Friday, June 23, with more than 700 Founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by Ernst and Young," said Schmitt. "When I founded App Annie, it was based on wanting to provide more clarity into business opportunities through apps -- and how to best help our customers capitalize on the growth of smartphones. Over the last seven years, we've seen this vision become reality, and our customer base is becoming increasingly diverse in industry and mobile maturity. This acknowledgement is an enormous recognition of the success of our entire App Annie team who works hard everyday to give app publishers the market insights and analytics they need to build the best apps they can."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the overall national award winner, will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards gala is the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About App Annie

App Annie delivers the most trusted app data and insights for your business to succeed in the global app economy. Over 800,000 registered members rely on App Annie to better understand the app market, their businesses and the opportunities around them. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 450 employees across 15 global offices. App Annie has received $157 million in financing, including from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Institutional Venture Partners, IDG Capital Partners, e.ventures, Greenspring Associates, and Greycroft Partners.

