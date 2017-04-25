Ran Sarig recognized for rapid business growth and innovation in the marketing technology space

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Today, Datorama announced that its CEO & Co-founder, Ran Sarig, is a semifinalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the New York Region by EY. The awards program, which is celebrating its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Sarig was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis.

"The journey of co-founding and leading Datorama to such great heights has transformed me from a personal and professional standpoint. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible when applying artificial intelligence to marketing data, I can't wait to see the future challenges Datorama is able to defuse," said Datorama CEO & Co-founder, Ran Sarig. "I am honored and humbled to be recognized by EY, alongside other leading entrepreneurs in New York's uniquely global and vibrant business community. It's a tremendous source of inspiration for my team and me to continue driving value for the marketers we serve."

In 2012, Sarig co-founded Datorama, alongside Efi Cohen, Chief Technology Officer, and Katrin Ribant, Chief Solutions Officer, to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enable marketers to overcome the hurdles of complex data problems. Under his leadership, Sarig has led the company through successful rounds of funding, explosive revenue growth and product developments that have reset the benchmark for marketing intelligence solutions. He has also instilled a culture where his team, located across a global footprint of 14 offices worldwide, is motivated to reach momentous goals in a quantifiable and achievable way. Recently, Sarig was designated a Marketing Technology Trailblazer by Advertising Age, where he received recognition for his leadership in the blossoming MarTech arena.

Now in its 31st year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum™, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Datorama

Datorama is a global marketing intelligence company providing the world's first Marketing Integration Engine for enterprises, agencies, publishers and platforms. Datorama's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform gives marketers the ability to connect all of their data sources together -- whether it's a handful or hundreds -- to form a single source of truth for more efficient reporting, better decision making, and total control over their marketing performance, impact and customer experience.

Datorama powers marketing intelligence for thousands of leading organizations and has a global presence with 14 offices worldwide.

