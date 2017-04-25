ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, today announced that its co-founder and CEO Rami Essaid was named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Mid-Atlantic region. The awards program, which is celebrating its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Essaid was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 15, 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner.

"I am thrilled to be selected as a finalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year, alongside some of the region's brightest minds and talent," said Essaid. "This recognition is a testament to the entire team at Distil, who inspire me to be the best leader I can be both in the office and in the community. I look forward to celebrating this honor with each of the finalists and highlighting all we have accomplished."

Distil protects websites and APIs from malicious traffic without impacting legitimate users, providing customers with complete visibility and control over human, good bot, and bad bot traffic.

Now in its 31st year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

