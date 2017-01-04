Eye on Media Network (OTC PINK: EOMN) Launches Bunji

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Eye On Media Network ( OTC PINK : EOMN), a South Florida-based television production and distribution company, announced the availability of Bunji™, a new media platform that changes the way rich content is delivered. Bunji is a 24/7 personalized media engine that allows companies, organizations, film festivals, entertainers, individuals -- anyone -- the opportunity to have a self-branded online digital media and broadcasting presence with their own customized marketing and promotion channel.

"Bunji is a turnkey, customizable and branded media platform that allows anyone to have their own marketing and promotion channel -- it eliminates media industry gatekeepers," said Jack Namer, CEO of Eye on Media Network. "Your own original content, supplemented with Eye On Media's huge library of material, creates a robust presence for any company, organization or individual. And because it's ad-based, using the Bunji platform has the potential to make your organization substantial revenue. "In addition, this unique platform and engine will ultimately pave the way for us to expedite the project, services and revenues to accomplish listing to NASDAQ," Namer said.

For a small monthly fee, Bunji allows users to establish their own channel -- available publicly or as an in-house product -- that has the ability to livestream content, upload video and music, sync all social media content and/or download content from multiple media libraries to curate their channel to their specific audience. Users can also schedule delivery of content quickly and easily.

Research underscores the steady trend: internet TV viewing is dramatically rising, dealing a blow to cable and broadcast -- particularly among young people. The Bunji platform aggregates all types of media in one expandable platform, so users won't need to look elsewhere for content.

Bunji also provides the added benefit of earning revenue for original content creation and audience growth. In addition, these multi-level marketing opportunities will be targeted to both local and national audiences. With more than 180 million households and the backing of Eye On Media Network, a publicly traded company, Bunji gives potential advertisers the trust and confidence of an established company and proof of distribution.

"Bunji's easy to use modular interface lets content creators and users set up a channel and begin using the platform with a few clicks," Namer said. "Because it's so flexible it's perfect for national brands, local businesses, hotels, chambers of commerce, nonprofits, entertainers, schools -- any type of organization."

About Eye On Media Network, Inc.

Eye On Media, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EOMN) is actively engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of television and multi-media programming content that is for the people and by the people -- giving a voice back to communities with good news and entertainment that is conducive to society. EOMN distributes its content through Comcast (22 million subscribers), Direct TV, LLC (35 million subscribers), Dish TV (13 million subscribers), and Roku Network (12 million subscribers). The Company subsidiary, Eye On South Florida, Inc., is a fully operational television network appearing over the air on Channel 16 in South Florida and widely viewed on the internet and all mobile devices. The viewing area of Channel 16 extends from Vero Beach, Florida through West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and to Key West, as well as west Martin County, comprising approximately 2.8 million households. It also distributes streaming content separately on the internet through various websites including www.channel16live.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995."Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements which address actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "foresees", "forecasts", "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements in this release that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Management cautions that the ability to attract clients and generate business may be affected by a decline in the Company's financial ratings, the competitive environment, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to meet the collateral requirements associated with its current business and to fund the Company's continuing operations and changes in market conditions.