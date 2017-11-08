EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Healthcare Internet Technologies ASC Software

Hyper-growing ophthalmology software company expands into surgical centers

BONITA SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems, Inc. has acquired a software product specifically designed for eye care ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) from Owings Mills, Md.-based HCIT. The acquisition strengthens the EyeMD EMR portfolio of ophthalmology-specific technologies and positions the company to rapidly move ahead in bringing an ASC solution to the market.

"By adding a tightly-integrated, EMR-agnostic software system specifically designed for ambulatory surgery centers, we can provide our customers with superior tools to better manage the clinical and surgical experience for our users and their patients," says Abdiel Marin, the CEO of EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition reflects the company's strategy for accelerated growth by staying well ahead of the curve and providing the best customer experience possible explains Mr. Marin. "It gives us opportunities to reach practices that are not already using EyeMD EMR to help them improve efficiencies and achieve superior workflows between their practice and their surgery centers."

"The acquisition gives us access to intellectual property that would otherwise only be obtained through years of hands-on experience," Marin added. "As we evaluated our many options for providing solutions for ASC, it became clear this product featured concepts that are well ahead of any solution on the market and would serve as an excellent foundation for us to build on."

The Bonita Springs, Fla.-based EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems is already one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., earning a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 list of companies for the third year in a row in 2016. "We believe this strategic acquisition positions us well to continue our hyper growth," says Mr. Marin.

About EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems, Inc.

EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems specializes in developing and supplying electronic medical records software for ophthalmologists and related sub-specialties, including retina, cornea, pediatric ophthalmology and glaucoma. Ophthalmologists across the U.S. and around the world use EyeMD EMR software to improve electronic clinical documentation workflows and daily practice efficiencies. For more information or to request a live demonstration, visit www.eyemdemr.com or call 877-239-3367.

