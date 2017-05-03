Eyeview Appoints Utpal Kalita as Chief Technology Officer

Will Lead New Creative Knowledge Base & Cross Screen Decisioning Technology Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Eyeview, the industry leader in outcome-based video marketing, today announced the appointment of Utpal Kalita as Chief Technology Officer. Kalita will play a key role in building new and scaling existing Eyeview technologies. Eyeview has developed a highly scalable cloud based video technology that gives brands the ability to deliver thousands of creative variations tailored to reach specific target audiences, on any screen for the highest return on ad spend.

Kalita's primary initiatives will progress the advancement of VideoIQ. VideoIQ is the industry-leading video technology platform evaluating 500,000 bid calls per second in real time. It utilizes machine-learning algorithms that run on 500 TB of consumer-level and creative-driven performance data. Kalita will develop an industry-first video creative knowledge base -- a proprietary database of video creative elements that correlate to individual consumer behavior.

Oren Harnevo, CEO and co-founder of Eyeview, said, "Eyeview is a technology-first business -- 40 percent of our staff are data-scientists, developers and engineers. We are heavily invested in establishing leadership in the video market. Utpal is a proven leader with an exceptional ability to guide the vision for Eyeview technology. As CTO he brings a unique blend of experience spanning the entire ad platform, including DMPs (data management platforms), RTB (real time bidding) and systems integration."

Kalita commented, "I have followed the rapid growth at Eyeview and see incredible value in using big data and data science to scale technology. Outcome-based video is a true differentiator in the market, with the ability to create hundreds of thousands of creative variations, target specific people with a relevant message and drive buying decisions to create outcomes. We are committed to drive return on ad spend for our clients by providing the most innovative technology in the market."

Kalita has 11+ years in digital ad tech and 18+ years in software engineering. He was most recently Vice President and Head of Engineering at Tremor Video. Previously, he was Vice President of Application Development at Xaxis, and led product development and quality assurance for their ad serving platform, trading DMP, RTB and systems integration.

Prior to Xaxis, he was a Vice President of Application Development at 24/7 Media, and Director of UI Engineering and Quality at 24/7 Media. Kalita received his bachelor of engineering (BE), mechanical engineering from Dibrugarh University.

Eyeview is a video marketing technology company and the industry leader in outcome-based video marketing. Eyeview delivers superior return on investment through 1-to-1 video.

Through proprietary VideoIQ® technology, Eyeview easily leverages brand, product and consumer data to create and deliver 1-to-1 video ads to every consumer and ultimately drive sales. VideoIQ® provides an elemental knowledge of video variables that powers a results-driven decisioning engine, capable of making billions of decisions each day, delivering the most relevant message to every consumer across television, desktop, mobile and Facebook.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in L.A., Detroit, Seattle and Chicago, Eyeview serves the nation's top brands, including P&G, Walgreens, Lowes, Honda, BMW and Priceline. Eyeview was ranked as the 2nd fastest growing company in the New York by Deloitte's. Technology Fast 500™.