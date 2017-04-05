eZanga Unveils Next Generation Technology to Combat Fraudulent Traffic

Introduces Anura to focus on real-time analysis of user behavior

MIDDLETOWN, DE--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Trusted full-service digital marketing firm eZanga (www.ezanga.com) announced today Anura, a new division of the company, founded on a licensable solution that increases the percentage of ads viewed by real people, and, in return, increases accuracy and conversion rates.

"To really understand advertising fraud's impact, advertisers must investigate analytics behind their traffic in order to not lose conversions," said Rich Kahn, CEO and founder of eZanga. "Anura succeeds where other solutions come up short by shining a spotlight on what drives the fraud, where is it coming from and what you need to block it."

Developed with more than a decade of client input, campaign data and analyzed clicks, Anura delves into campaigns from the advertiser's perspective. The dashboard is a simple, transparent interface that allows users to examine where fraudulent traffic originates and its impact on ad campaigns. Its speed and scalability is made possible by Oracle's enterprise class database. To ensure that Anura has the most agile, server infrastructure, it is built on IBM Bluemix.

The technology, used and approved by beta testers to isolate good traffic from the bad by validating the user as opposed to how it interacts with an ad. Unlike other systems, the dashboard can compute robust sets of data into specific, client-driven categories that can easily be exported into reports.

"Anura's User Interface is extremely intuitive and user friendly," said Daniel Yuen, VP of Business Development at Gunggo.com. "The team at Anura has really planned and created a beautiful design that has created cutting edge technology in the Ad Tech Traffic Auditing Space."

About eZanga

Boutique digital marketing agency, eZanga, offers a full suite of solutions for advertisers and publishers seeking business growth -- from pay per click (PPC) and cost per call solutions (CPC) to real-time ad fraud detection and elimination -- through accurate conversions. In the past decade, eZanga has received industry recognition in many forms for its efforts -- inclusion on the Inc. 500|5000 list for five consecutive years and recognition by Deloitte and SmartCEO Magazine as well as Philly100, as one of the Philadelphia area's fastest-growing companies. For more information, please visit www.ezanga.com and http://anura.io.