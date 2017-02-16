F-Secure Acquires Inverse Path

Acquisition expected to expand and strengthen F-Secure's industry-leading cyber security services offerings

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Cyber security company F-Secure has acquired privately-held company Inverse Path, an industry leader in providing security services to the avionics, automotive and industrial control sectors. Inverse Path's expertise in hardware security and the safety of critical embedded systems strengthens F-Secure's position as a service provider for businesses in critical sectors with challenging IT infrastructure.

"As part of our comprehensive portfolio, we offer a vast range of cyber security services such as red teaming, risk assessments, vulnerability management, incident response and forensics. Inverse Path's expertise is the perfect fit for our fast growing consultancy business. We're delighted to have them join our team," said Jens Thonke, Executive Vice President, Cyber Security Services at F-Secure.

Inverse Path's world-renowned cyber security consultants serve mid-market and Fortune 500 companies. The company is well-known for its innovative focus on hardware security in challenging sectors such as automotive and avionics, as well as traditional software applications. Inverse Path's leadership in embedded system security is evident in its USB armory project -- a USB stick that features an entire onboard computer designed to provide a portable platform for personal security applications.

According to Jyrki Tulokas, F-Secure Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, the acquisition strengthens F-Secure's position as a provider of high-end cyber security consultancy and managed services. "Inverse Path was one of the first companies to publish research on vehicle security, and they now use this expertise to help automobile and vehicle telematics manufacturers secure their products," said Tulokas. "With the acquisition, we reinforce F-Secure's position as a global cyber security leader with industry renowned talent."

The acquisition brings Andrea Barisani, founder of Inverse Path, to F-Secure's world-class team of cyber security consultants, where he will lead Hardware Security. Barisani is an expert on large-scale infrastructure defense, penetration testing, and code auditing, with a particular focus on safety-critical environments. He is also a prominent speaker on automotive hacking, side-channel attacks, payment systems and embedded system security.

"In the past ten years, Inverse Path developed a unique set of security consulting skills. This has placed us at the forefront of security research and made us a leader in embedded system security for emerging sectors, such as automotive and avionics," said Barisani. "We are proud to see our expertise recognized by F-Secure, a company that we have come to deeply respect for attracting exceptional talents with top-notch skills. We look forward to expanding our team. As combined companies, we can develop new capabilities to better serve our existing and future customers."

