F-Secure Wins AV-TEST Best Protection Award for the Fifth Time

The award reaffirms that companies who choose F-Secure's new version of Business Suite will have proven best protection

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - F-Secure has won the Best Protection award from the AV-TEST Institute for superior protection technology throughout 2016. The win makes F-Secure a five-time winner of the award, and it's the only company in the history of AV-TEST to achieve such a distinction.

The AV-TEST Best Protection award is based on a total of monthly tests throughout the year. The AV-TEST institute, a leading international and independent service provider in IT security and anti-virus research, gives the award to the best product of the year for Windows protection. Products are tested on how well they protect against current threats as well as malware infections caused by zero-day attacks from malicious websites and emails. F-Secure's consistent top scores throughout the year earned the company the top position for the year.

With humans as the weakest link in a company's cyber security posture, reliable endpoint protection is critical to protecting organizations from attack. A malicious email attachment or a visit to a compromised website can compromise a company network. Preventing the infection from happening in the first place stops attackers before they can gain a foothold inside the network.

"To pass every certification test in 2016 with nearly 100% protection is an excellent achievement," said Maik Morgenstern, CTO of AV-TEST. "We are rewarding this achievement with the Best Protection 2016 award. With its reliable detection and protection performance, Client Security belongs to the top group of corporate security products."

"Best protection is about consistency," said Jyrki Rosenberg, Executive Vice President of Corporate Cyber Security at F-Secure. "As a five-time winner of this award, F-Secure offers consistently better security than any other company in the industry. Our track record is unmatched by any other product. And with our new version of Business Suite, companies of all sizes with demanding security requirements will be able to take advantage of that."

New Business Suite offers proven best protection

The award is based on F-Secure Client Security, which relies on F-Secure's proven layered protection technology to guard corporate endpoints against both common malware and brand new threats. Client Security is a component of F-Secure Business Suite, a complete on-site security solution that's designed to protect the whole IT environment from gateway to endpoints. A new version of Business Suite has just been launched, and it's retooled for improved scalability, control and visibility of a company's whole security infrastructure.

The newest Business Suite includes scalability improvements such as MySQL database support and the addition of F-Secure Proxy, which distributes signature and third party software updates to dedicated proxy servers, reducing network traffic. Among other enhancements, an updated management console improves and enhances admin control.

Business Suite covers Windows, Linux and Mac workstations and laptops, as well as file, print, email and collaboration servers, with full support for both physical and virtual endpoints. It includes features like Botnet Blocker, to repel botnets and ransomware; Software Updater, to easily keep applications up-to-date; and Virtual Security, which lets admins offload scanning to improve performance.

"Business Suite is the solution of choice for companies who are looking for a scalable and powerful onsite solution, and who want to be in full control of their IT security infrastructure," said Rosenberg. "F-Secure Business Suite offers companies all that, as well as officially the Best Protection."

About AV-TEST

AV-TEST GmbH is an independent supplier of services in the fields of IT Security and Antivirus Research, focusing on the detection and analysis of the latest malicious software and its use in comprehensive comparative testing of security products.

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a leading cyber security company with decades of experience in defending enterprises and consumers against everything from opportunistic ransomware infections to advanced cyber attacks. Its comprehensive set of services and award-winning products use F-Secure's patented security innovations and sophisticated threat intelligence to protect tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

