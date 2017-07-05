FAB Generation: Fabulous at Fifty and Beyond -- Arques Clinic

MARBELLA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Jul 5, 2017) - Being 50 years old has really changed in the last 20 years and now doesn't feel that old. The classic stereotype is being replaced by a new standard: the Fabulous at Fifty and Beyond Generation.

This term already exists and it's absolutely in: most of the specialists and experienced doctors recognize it. Even the well-known Dr Mario Arques, Medical Director at Arques Clinic Marbella, spreads the needs of this new generation in his own website, where he explains his experience like a genuine member of the FAB community.

From the 40's to the 50's, this new generation is characterized by their completely active lifestyle and intellectual endeavors with a clear orientation to new challenges and innovation.

They love being informed and being part of the new and dynamic technologies and this reflects in their wellness and health. For example, social media and last minute news take a big part in their lives, just like the twenty and the thirty-year old people.

The 50 year olders, the most concerned in health prevention

Innovation and medical advances have turned upside down the life standards in the occidental society: people live longer and better. Nowadays, being 50 years old means enjoying of a proper health and a great vital energy.

Health prevention is a key element in the progress of staying young. This way, aesthetic medicine is increasingly popular among the FAB Generation, who prioritize a healthy lifestyle with fit habits.

Arques Clinic Marbella is receiving an increasing number of patients in this age gap from all around the world asking for Collagen Induction Therapy (CIT) and other options like Hyaluronic Acid (HA) to protect and take care of their skin.

"We're surprised of the increasing international interest in beauty and wellness, that has become a huge trend in Europe. It attracts a lot of patients to our clinic in Marbella, especially from the UK due to our lower prices in leading brands like Juvederm, Restylane, Silhouette threads lift, Ellansé Collagen Inductor and Botox up to 70% off", states Mario Arques.

Spain only allows professional and specialized doctors to perform surgeries and treatments related to aesthetic medicine. In Arques Clinic Marbella, they offer travelling, hotel and treatment packages for all the british FAB people that are looking for a safe and professional service.

That's why they invest in the international training of their professionals: "Mar Valenzuela, one of our most appreciated doctors, has been qualified as aesthetic doctor in the U.K., is registered with the GMC and is also an associate member of the Royal College of General Practitioners. What's more, all our team knows how to speak perfect English", explains the Medical Director.

The percentage of patients attending medicine centers is coming to an equal relation when it comes to prevention and quality of life: women percentage is a bit higher, but gender differences are drastically reduced. "During their forties, people have the goal of reaching 50 with the healthiest skin possible", says Dr Arques.

"They go to aesthetic medicine because they want a physical state that also agrees with their interior", continues the doctor. And in this match, Collagen Induction Therapy and the use of Hyaluronic Acid in aesthetic medicine are the indisputable kings: their results are natural and with a long duration.

Collagen is responsible for maintaining the proper tension of the skin, in addition to its elasticity and flexibility. However, the skin loses its natural collagen, what results in facial laxity, wrinkles and folds. "A wrinkle is a symptom that the skin has a deficit. What we do in the treatments with collagen inducers and hyaluronic acid is to provide you with what you need to cover that lack through a safe, reliable, resorbable method and without going through the operating room." explains Dr. Arques.