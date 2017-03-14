FacilityONE Technologies Appoints Frederick Fey to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - FacilityONE Technologies, LLC, which provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that enhances a building's functional and economic lifespan and boosts employee productivity, announced today the appointment of Frederick Fey to its Board of Directors. With more than three decades of experience in entrepreneurial healthcare leadership, Fey brings to FacilityONE a valuable breadth of expertise, leadership and insight into the successful construction and operation of healthcare facilities.

Fey's exceptional aptitude derives from his rich background in the development of healthcare companies -- including three Medicaid managed care organizations -- and the unprecedented growth achieved under his leadership. Fey is Managing Partner of Star Administrators, LLC, a third-party administrator; Star Health Management, which provides consulting services to payer organizations, healthcare associations and other specialty businesses; and Star Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity firm specializing in healthcare and healthcare technology. Additional executive experience includes Senior Vice President for Strategy and Business Development of HealthCare USA, which was later sold to Coventry Health Care. In just three years, Fey led the company's rapid growth into a multi-state, 115,000-member HMO that achieved NCQA certification and was rated the state's top HMO based on care quality by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

"At FacilityONE we are dedicated to providing organizations with seamless intelligent management solutions and interventions. We depend on insights from innovators and thought leaders to help guide our approach to meeting the diverse needs of our clients, including those in the healthcare space," said Cathy Powell-Voigt, Executive Chair of FacilityONE. "Fred's proficiency and experience will be vital components in FacilityONE's growth and development of solutions to enhance the experiences of the customers we serve."

Previously, Fey was president and CEO of Family First Health Plan for the University of Chicago, later acquired by Harmony Health Plans. He also helped create HealthScreen America, a national retail preventive screening company, and BioQube, one of the first databases of individual test data that analyzes and predicts significant diseases. Fey is a graduate of the University of Florida.

"This is a time of great opportunity and growth potential for FacilityONE, as it continues to expand its reach and tailor its services to achieve success for all its client organizations," said Fey. "I am honored to be a part of the company and to work alongside my fellow board members to help steer it through its development and achievements."

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide. For more information, visit www.facilityone.com.