FacilityONE Technologies Appoints Jennifer Bergman to Vice President of Sales and Account Management

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - FacilityONE Technologies, LLC, which provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that enhances a building's functional and economic lifespan and boosts employee productivity, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Bergman as its Vice President of Sales and Account Management. She brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, business development and diversified asset and property management.

Bergman's expertise stems from extensive hands-on experience resolving on-site operational challenges, addressing facility needs and successfully implementing strategies that yielded significant operational sales success. Her background encompasses various areas of management, including multi-family, retail and hospitality asset management in luxury, collegiate, senior living, historical renovation, affordable housing and conventional assets. Throughout her career, Bergman has been responsible for managing several multi-family communities including more than 4,500 apartments. She successfully completed multiple lease-ups, ahead of budget and within the first year of construction, and achieved income growth of more than 40 percent at a stabilized community.

Bergman has also developed and implemented national marketing campaigns, corporate policies and procedures, teams for individual and multi-site budgets, and corporate giving programs -- all while meeting government regulatory expectations.

"Jennifer exemplifies FacilityONE's dedication to providing the highest quality facility management solutions across a multitude of industries," said Renee Farmer, FacilityONE's Chief Marketing Officer. "Her prowess and dedication will allow us to strengthen our position as an industry leader."

Previously, Bergman held various management positions with multi-family management companies, such as Elon Management, Arlington Properties, Pegasus Residential, Philadelphia Management, UDR and Colonial Properties Trust. Bergman's prior positions also include asset management for The Macerich Company, and national projects coordinator for business initiatives and executive assistant with National Specialty Leasing.

"In today's global business environment, it is essential for organizations to promote marketing and sales efforts, implement budget-conscious promotions, assess accurate pricing models, and consistently surpass revenue goals," said Bergman. "I look forward to implementing these processes on behalf of FacilityONE, as well as providing clients with customer-focused account management that delivers optimal outcomes."

About FacilityONE Technologies, LLC

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide. For more information, visit www.facilityone.com.