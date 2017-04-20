FacilityONE Technologies Unveils UNITY Enhancements for Improved Facility Management

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - FacilityONE Technologies, LLC, which provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that enhances a building's functional and economic lifespan and boosts employee productivity, announced today significant enhancements to its UNITY™ interface, including the addition of true offline create, edit and view functionality. The updates mean that users of UNITY, the industry's first responsive HTML5-based web application of its kind, can now work with critical facility information regardless of connectivity and have it automatically update and sync system-wide once online.

UNITY subscribers also benefit from the ability to create panel and preventive maintenance schedules, more efficiently capture time worked and a single screen for work orders. New annotation capabilities enable users to draw Life Safety Plans, designate hazardous areas and add notes to floorplans from within the UNITY SMARTPRINT viewer.

"FacilityONE is renowned for providing strategic implementations to aid facilities in effectively managing infrastructure, reducing unnecessary expenditures and labor while enhancing operational processes," said Cathy Powell-Voigt, Executive Chair and CEO, FacilityONE. "Incorporating these enhancements to the UNITY platform enables us to better support our clients' diverse and evolving needs to ensure optimal functionality of the facilities they manage."

Eliminating the need for plugins, installations and licensing fees, UNITY provides seamless navigation around corrective and preventive maintenance, including graphical representations of floor plans and buildings, and the assets they contain. The interface can be utilized on a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone to manage work orders and data on facility blueprints.

"By extending UNITY capabilities, we are equipping our clients with additional tools to prevent productivity losses associated with unplanned maintenance, as well as providing essential preventive measures to eliminate unnecessary expenditures," said Dr. Robin Alston, CTO, FacilityONE. "The enhancements exemplify FacilityONE's ongoing efforts to provide effective, easily accessible solutions to help our clients achieve continued growth and efficiency."

About FacilityONE Technologies, LLC

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide. For more information, visit www.facilityone.com.