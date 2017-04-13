New Patent Extends Increased Functionality to New Protocols and Software Defined Networking

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Faction®, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud provider, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Faction a new US Patent #9,621,374, which extends the functionality of hybrid and multi-cloud to new protocols including Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) and Software Defined Networking (SDN). The new patent further reinforces Faction's place at the forefront of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.

Faction's new patent allows customers to leverage two key innovations in the networking and cloud arenas: VXLAN and SDN. VXLAN technology is attractive to enterprises as it works to improve scalability challenges associated with large cloud deployments. SDN technology enables networks to add agility and flexibility, while allowing administrators to respond quickly through a centralized control location.

The new patent comes on the heels of Faction's recently announced USPTO Patent #9,571,301 for the company's pioneering work on hybrid and multi-cloud networking, which allows users to tap into the best features of private and public clouds to create one unified, optimized cloud. Enterprises and service providers using hybrid and multi-cloud typologies benefit from establishing a seamless extension of infrastructure to and between public clouds. These networks are especially useful in data center configurations to connect physical resources to one or more cloud providers.

"Our newest patent further validates Faction's intellectual property leadership in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions," states Luke Norris, Faction's CEO and Founder. "By choosing Faction cloud, enterprises and service providers can take advantage of the many benefits inherent in combining the best features of private and public clouds -- truly creating a cutting-edge approach to IT cloud transformation. Our patent leadership also paves the way for clients to leverage future cloud capabilities and allows Faction to confidently meet the sharp increase in demand we are seeing from enterprises seeking to establish hybrid and multi-cloud cloud strategies."

In addition, Faction Cloud Bloc and Faction Internetwork eXchange (FIX) product sets are powered by Faction's hybrid and multi-cloud technology. These services create a unified data fabric and reduce the costs and complexities associated with managing multiple cloud environments.

Faction operates cloud nodes in seven locations in the United States with plans for 16 cloud nodes by the end of 2017. For more details on Faction's growth and future plans, please read the latest report from 451 Research.

