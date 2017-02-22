Factual Expands Operations to Support Rapid Growth in Booming European Market

Location Data Company Scaling to Provide Global Support to International and Regional Partners

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Factual, the neutral location data company that makes data accessible to everyone, today announced additional global expansion plans to drive growth in Europe and provide support to more regional and international partners. The expansion builds upon a strong 2016, a year in which Factual nearly doubled the number of active companies licensing its data in Europe. To ensure continuation of this growth, Factual has appointed Mandeep Mason to the leadership team as Managing Director, Europe.

According to eMarketer, the European mobile advertising market is expected to reach to $40 billion by 2018, whilst the broader location intelligence category that Factual serves is expected to grow from $12.4 billion in 2016 to $32.4 billion in 2021 (BIA Kelsey). Media targeting using Factual's data in Europe has more than doubled from 2015 to 2016.

Factual's Global Places™ data and Geopulse® products are used globally by leading mobile app companies such as Apple, Facebook and Uber and mobile advertising technology companies, which includes Adobe's TubeMogul platform, The Trade Desk, MediaMath, AppNexus, Sizmek, Adelphic, a Viant company, and dozens of others. In Europe, Factual's Places data includes 22 countries and covers over 45 million places. Factual updates their places in real time -- in 2016 alone there were more than 15 million places added in Europe. Globally, Places comprises over 100 million local business listings and points of interests in 50 countries. As Managing Director, Europe, Mason will focus on the expansion of Factual's European presence, capturing the massive growth opportunity in this market. Mason joins Factual with extensive experience in location data and a successful history of managing businesses and developing regional teams.

"We are delighted to add Mandeep to our global leadership team, after several quarters of careful evaluation of the market opportunity in Europe. There are few individuals with such a deep understanding of mobile, location, advertising, and data and we are confident we have secured the very best executive to support our many clients and partners in the region," stated Rob Jonas, SVP Revenue for Factual. "Europe is a complex market and experience is paramount when building out strong regional operations."

Mason's priorities include supporting existing global partners in Europe, extending local relationships developed over the last twelve months, and developing new partnerships with both marketers and enterprises. He will also be responsible for expanding Factual's footprint in London, where they opened an office in early 2016.

"I'm delighted to be joining the team at Factual and continuing my work in the location space, which I've been passionate about for many years. It was an easy decision -- the talented team and Factual's distinctive, data-driven products are a winning combination for the evolving needs of marketers and businesses across Europe," said Mason. "Given some of the world's largest businesses already use Factual's data, there was a clear validation of their capabilities from the outset. Factual's existing reputation, presence and momentum in Europe is a big asset to build upon for the team."

With over 13 years of advertising and mobile experience, Mason's specialties include creating go-to-market strategies for new markets, driving mobile advertising revenue growth and creating key location-data partnerships. His most recent position was general manager of PlaceIQ's European business and before that, Mason was International Director for Mobile Advertising Sales & Strategy at Microsoft. Before Microsoft, Mason spent five years working in leadership roles within Nokia's mobile advertising group (including time at subsidiary NAVTEQ), where he helped build an early mobile display advertising network and later pioneered one of the industry's first global location-based advertising propositions.

Mason has held advisory board roles for the IAB and MMA in Europe, where he has helped to drive industry standards and best practices for location data. Mason holds a degree in Business Management.

About Factual

Data is increasingly critical to driving innovation and no one should be at a data disadvantage. Factual believes that data should be accessible to every developer, entrepreneur, business and organization -- anyone who needs it to build a better app, provide a better search result, make smarter software, make a better decision or help others make better decisions.

Factual is the neutral data company that makes data accessible to everyone, accelerating innovation and improving our daily lives. Thousands of developers, publishers, advertisers and enterprises use Factual's location data, including some of the world's largest search, mapping and social platforms, leading publishers and advertising technology firms encompassing billions of dollars of ad spend and global leaders in financial services and payments. Factual's core capability is an unmatched ability to build high-quality data, driven by its ever-expanding network of data-sharing partners and its data stack that turns billions of pieces of information into clean, structured factual data.

Factual is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit http://www.factual.com.