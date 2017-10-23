FAIR Institute Introduces Free Risk Analysis Training App Based on FAIR

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - The FAIR Institute, an expert non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives to develop standard information risk management practices, today announced the launch of FAIR-U, a web application to help users run risk analysis based on FAIR (Factor Analysis of Information Risk), the only international standard model for risk quantification.

The application translates cybersecurity and operational risk into financial terms. The FAIR Institute introduced the app last week at FAIR Conference 2017 in Dallas, an annual gathering of executive leaders in information and operational risk management.

FAIR-U allows users to:

Perform single FAIR-based risk analysis Learn the FAIR model and different data inputs Take advantage of embedded Monte Carlo simulations for quantitative risk analysis Communicate about risk in financial terms Apply the knowledge required with the Online Training Course and prepare for FAIR certification Integrate with FAIR University Curriculum to provide hands-on experience in risk analysis

Jack Jones, Chairman of the FAIR Institute and creator of the FAIR model said: "We are pleased to offer the first officially sanctioned application guaranteed to correctly leverage the FAIR model. The app also is intended to help students learning FAIR, and organizations seeking to test risk quantification before considering an enterprise-level solution; FAIR-U also will be an easy entry point to effective, critical thinking about risk."

The FAIR-U application is designed for use in training courses for those seeking certification as Open FAIR analysts by The Open Group, as well as for students in the Institute's academic program.

To learn more about the FAIR-U application visit: http://www.fairinstitute.org/fair-u

To learn more about FAIR training for risk professionals: http://www.fairinstitute.org/fair-training-and-certification

To learn more about the FAIR University Curriculum: http://www.fairinstitute.org/fair-university-curriculum

About the FAIR Institute

In less than two years, The FAIR Institute has attracted nearly 2,000 members and established itself as the premier organization for learning how to manage information and operational risk from a business perspective, enabling cost-effective decision-making. An expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, the FAIR Institute was created to develop and share standard information risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) is the only international standard value-at-risk model for information security and operational risk. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/23/11G146823/Images/Screenshot_FAIR_U_App-597895ae4454ae999eff3e8f406da728.jpg