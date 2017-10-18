FAIR Institute Names Roland Cloutier Winner of the FAIR Business Innovation Award, David Sheronas Winner of the FAIR Champion Award at FAIR Conference 2017 in Dallas

Annual awards recognize advocacy, innovation and excellence in risk management using the Factor Analysis of Information Risk model

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - The FAIR Institute, an expert non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives to develop standard information risk management practices, recognized two leading information security executives this week at FAIR Conference 2017 (FAIRCon) in Dallas: Roland Cloutier, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at ADP, on winning the FAIR Business Innovation Award; and David Sheronas, Vice President, Global Information Security at Bank of America, for winning the FAIR Champion award.

The awards were announced and presented at the FAIRCon 2017 awards lunch this week before industry peers. Now in its second year, FAIRCon has doubled its registered attendees from one year ago and is increasingly considered the definitive gathering for learning how to manage information and operational risk.

The FAIR Business Innovation Award recognizes innovative risk officers who are disrupting the status quo by applying FAIR principles to drive innovation and enable communication and management of information risk from a business perspective. Cloutier's leadership led to ADP incorporating FAIR as a foundational component to its operational and technology risk program. Cloutier and his team have helped ADP use FAIR to effectively and efficiently manage the complete lifecycle of organizational risk.

The FAIR Champion Award recognizes leaders at the forefront of their organization's FAIR initiative who get data owners on board, stakeholders to help improve analysis, and decision-makers to adopt the resulting analytics as an integral part of their strategies, decision-making processes and operating rhythms. Sheronas' advanced FAIR competency, team leadership, and relevant use-case development has led a cultural adaptation of technology and cyber risk quantification analysis at Bank of America.

FAIR Institute Chairman Jack Jones: "Both Roland and David exemplify the best in risk management, innovation, and in achieving a proactive information security risk posture that keeps their organizations at the forefront in their ability to analyze and quantify risk for executive and board leadership. We are thrilled to recognize their many contributions to advancing the field of risk management through a broader understanding and adoption of the FAIR standard.

According to a recent article in CIO: 'Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) is a relatively new model that helps organizations quantify risk. The focus is on cyber security and operational risk, with the goal of making well-informed decisions. Although it's newer than other frameworks mentioned here, it's already gained a lot of traction with Fortune 500 companies.' {What is IT Governance? A Formal Way to Align IT and Business Strategy, by Kim Lindros, CIO, Aug. 1, 2017}

FAIRCON17 is sponsored by RiskLens, Technical Advisor to the Institute; RSA, FAIR Institute sponsor; and Evolver, TUV Rheinland and Dark Rhino Security, event sponsors. Follow FAIRCON17 news on Twitter at #FAIRCON17

About the FAIR Institute

In less than two years, The FAIR Institute has attracted nearly 2,000 members and established itself as the premier organization for learning how to manage information and operational risk from a business perspective, enabling cost-effective decision-making. An expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, the FAIR Institute was created to develop and share standard information risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) is the only international standard value-at-risk model for information security and operational risk. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org.

