Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces February Distributions

Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (TSX:FGX)(TSX:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.
Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.
