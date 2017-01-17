Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces January Distributions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) -

Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds (TSX:FGX), (TSX:FCS.UN), is pleased to announce the monthly distributions payable on the Shares and Trust Units of the below listed Funds.

Faircourt Funds Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per share/unit) Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Faircourt Gold Income Corp. FGX $0.024 January 27, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 14, 2017 Faircourt Split Trust FCS.UN $0.04 January 27, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 9, 2017

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Gold Income Corp. and Faircourt Split Trust.