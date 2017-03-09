Faircourt Asset Management Inc. Announces Quarterly Interest Payment on the Preferred Securities of Faircourt Split Trust

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) -

Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as Manager of the Faircourt Funds, is pleased to announce the distribution of interest payable on the Preferred Securities, of the following Fund (TSX:FCS.PR.C)(TSX:FCS.UN):

Trust Trading

Symbol Interest

Payment

(per security) Yield per

annum (1) Ex-Dividend

Date Record

Date Interest

Payable Date Faircourt Split Trust FCS.PR.C $0.1500 6.00% March 20, 2017 March 22, 2017 March 31, 2017

(1) Per $10.00 principal amount.

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. is the Investment Advisor for Faircourt Split Trust.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtassetmgt.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units of the Trust on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the Units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units of the Trust and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.