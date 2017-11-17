Faircourt Split Trust Completes Overnight Offering of $5 Million

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 17, 2017) -

Faircourt Asset Management Inc., as manager of Faircourt Split Trust (the "Trust") (TSX:FCS.UN)(TSX:FCS.PR.C) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 302,100 6.00% preferred securities ("Preferred Securities") and 302,100 trust units ("Units") of the Trust (the "Offering"). Total proceeds of the Offering were approximately $5 million, bringing the Trust's net assets to approximately $20 million.

The Preferred Securities were offered at a price of $10.08 per Preferred Security, which represented par value ($10.00) plus accrued interest ($0.08), and will form part of the same series as the Trust's existing 6.00% preferred securities. The Preferred Securities have been rated Pfd-3 (low) by DBRS Limited. The Units were offered at a price of $6.50 per Unit.

The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and includes Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities.

The net proceeds will be used to purchase additional portfolio securities in accordance with the investment objectives and investment strategies of the Trust.

