Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation Third Quarter Financial Results

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)

Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (TSX:FAH.U) announces net earnings of $33.0 million in the third quarter of 2017 ($0.65 per basic and diluted share).

Book value per basic share was $10.49 at September 30, 2017.

Highlights in and subsequent to the third quarter of 2017 included the following:

On August 22, 2017 the company committed to invest $20 million in Ascendant Learning Limited, the Mauritius-based parent entity of Nova Pioneer Education Group ("Nova Pioneer"). The investment was comprised of $20 million in secured bonds with a maturity date of December 31, 2024 and 2 million share purchase warrants. On August 22, 2017 the company completed the first tranche, comprised of $10 million in secured bonds and 1 million share purchase warrants. Subsequently, on October 10, 2017 a second tranche of $5 million in secured bonds and 0.5 million share purchase warrants was completed, with the remaining commitment to be drawn no later than December 15, 2017. Nova Pioneer is a Pan-African independent school network offering preschool through secondary education to students in Kenya and South Africa.





On August 31, 2017, through a series of transactions, the company acquired 70,758,670 ordinary shares of Atlas Mara Limited ("Atlas Mara") for aggregate purchase consideration of $155.8 million, representing a 42.4% equity interest. Other existing shareholders invested approximately $41 million alongside through an open offer, underwritten by the company. The company received a placing fee of $2.8 million from Atlas Mara associated with the underwriting, which was recorded as a reduction to the cost base of the investment. The third quarter of 2017 included net realized gains of $11.2 million related to the difference between the cost base of the investment and the fair price of the Atlas Mara shares on closing, and of a net unrealized gain of $25.0 million primarily related to the change in fair value of Atlas Mara shares since closing. Atlas Mara is a Sub-Saharan African financial services group listed on the London Stock Exchange.





On August 31, 2017, the company completed a secured term loan with a Canadian bank for $150 million, bearing an interest rate of LIBOR plus 100 basis points and maturing on January 31, 2018.





On September 4, 2017, the company announced that it had made a partial offer (the "Partial Offer") to the board of directors of PPC Limited ("PPC") to acquire common shares of PPC for cash consideration of R5.75 (approximately $0.44) per share for an aggregate purchase consideration of R2 billion ($153.9 million). Simultaneously, the company entered into a letter of support with AfriSam Group Proprietary Limited ("AfriSam") and its major shareholders, whereby the company, its affiliates and certain allied co-investors would subscribe for R4 billion ($307.8 million) in common shares of AfriSam representing 60% of AfriSam's equity capital and voting rights (together with the Partial Offer, the "Transactions"). As required under South African law, a South African bank has provided a cash guarantee to the South Africa Takeover Regulation Panel in respect of the company's financial obligation to effect payment of the consideration for the Partial Offer. In connection with the cash guarantee, the company entered into a non-revolving term letter of credit with a Canadian bank, secured by $162 million of cash. The Transactions are subject to a number of conditions, and there can be no assurances that the Transactions will be completed on the currently proposed terms, or at all.





There were 50.6 million weighted average shares outstanding during the third quarters of 2017. At September 30, 2017 there were 20,620,189 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding.

Fairfax Africa's detailed third quarter report can be accessed at its website www.fairfaxafrica.ca.

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

