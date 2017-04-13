Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 28, 2017 to discuss its 2017 first quarter results which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, April 27 and will be available at that time on its website www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (800) 857-9641 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (517) 308-9408 (International) with the passcode "Fairfax".

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 12, 2017. The replay may be accessed at (866) 419-8650 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0779 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.