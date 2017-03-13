Fairfax Announces Final Results and Pricing of Cash Tender Offer for Senior Notes

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) -

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) announces today the final results and pricing of its cash tender offers to purchase a targeted aggregate principal amount of notes (the "Offers") consisting of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2019 (the "2019 Notes"), 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020 (the "2020 Notes") and 6.40% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes" and, together with the 2019 Notes and the 2020 Notes, the "Notes"). The complete terms and conditions of the Offers are set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated January 30, 2017 as subsequently amended and extended on February 23, 2017 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets out the Final Acceptance Amount, together with the Series Acceptance Amount, the Clearing Spread and the Offer Consideration in respect of each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers.

(per $1,000) 7.50% Senior Notes due 2019 303901AQ5 $400,000,000 CAN 1.75% 1SEP19(1) $11,638,000 RBCB 135 bps 2.266% $1,123.09 $1,128.23 7.25% Senior Notes due 2020 303901AR3 $275,000,000 CAN 3.50% 1JUN20(2) $7,731,000 RBCB 160 bps 2.628% $1,143.83 $1,160.51 6.40% Senior Notes due 2021 303901AU6 $400,000,000 CAN 3.25% 1JUN21(3) $4,405,000 RBCB 175 bps 2.956% $1,134.84 $1,154.30 Final Acceptance Amount: $23,774,000 (1) 1 3/4 percent Government of Canada Bond due September 2019 (ISIN: CA135087C855). (2) 3 1/2 percent Government of Canada Bond due June 2020 (ISIN: CA135087YZ11). (3) 3 1/4 percent Government of Canada Bond due June 2021 (ISIN: CA135087ZJ69).

All Notes validly tendered at spreads equal to or greater than the applicable Clearing Spread for each series of Notes will be taken up and accepted for purchase by Fairfax upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Payment for Notes accepted for purchase will be made by Fairfax on the Settlement Date, which is expected to occur on or about March 16, 2017.

Following consummation of the Offers, any Notes that are purchased in the Offers will be retired and cancelled and no longer remain outstanding. All Notes not accepted for purchase by Fairfax will be returned to the Tendering Holder.

Following completion of the Offers, Fairfax will have (i) $388,362,000 aggregate principal amount of 2019 Notes outstanding, (ii) $267,269,000 aggregate principal amount of 2020 Notes outstanding and (iii) $395,595,000 aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes outstanding.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. Fairfax is making these Offers only by, and pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in, the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The distribution of this press release and the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release or the Offer to Purchase comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

