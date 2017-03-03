Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 March 31, 2017 March 17, 2017 Series D 0.22806 March 30, 2017 Series E 0.18188 March 31, 2017 Series F 0.16636 March 30, 2017 Series G 0.207375 March 31, 2017 Series H 0.19129 March 30, 2017 Series I 0.23175 March 31, 2017 Series J 0.20936 March 30, 2017 Series K 0.3125 March 31, 2017 Series M 0.296875 March 31, 2017

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2017 to June 29, 2017 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized

Rate (%) Dividend

(C$) Series D 0.90501 3.63000 0.22625 Series F 0.65819 2.64000 0.16455 Series H 0.75792 3.04000 0.18948 Series J 0.83022 3.33000 0.20755

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.