Fairfax Financial and Allied World Provide Update on Merger Transaction

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) and Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG ("Allied World") (NYSE:AWH) today announced that they have agreed to extend to March 10, 2017 the deadline by which Fairfax has the option to increase the cash consideration, and correspondingly reduce the "Fixed Value Stock Consideration" under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement entered into by Fairfax and Allied World on December 18, 2016, pursuant to which Fairfax agreed to make an exchange offer to acquire all of Allied World's outstanding ordinary shares.

In connection with the transaction, Allied World will hold a Special Shareholder Meeting on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 where holders of ordinary shares will be asked to consider and vote on: (i) a proposal to amend Articles 8 and 14 of Allied World's Articles of Association to remove the limitation on the voting rights of a holder of 10% or more of its ordinary shares; and (ii) a proposal for Allied World to pay, as soon as possible after the closing of the exchange offer, a special dividend of $5.00 per ordinary share to holders of outstanding ordinary shares as of immediately prior to the closing of the exchange offer and to forgo the $0.26 March 2017 quarterly dividend.

About Fairfax

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

About Allied World

Allied World, through its subsidiaries and brand known as Allied World, is a global provider of innovative property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions. Allied World offers superior client service through a global network of offices and branches. All of Allied World's rated insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries are rated A by A.M. Best Company, A by Standard & Poor's, and A2 by Moody's, and our Lloyd's Syndicate 2232 is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's and AA- by Fitch.

