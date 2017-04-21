Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax's management proxy circular dated March 10, 2017 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the ten directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Vote For

(Subordinate

Voting Shares) % Withhold Vote

(Subordinate

Voting Shares) % Anthony F. Griffiths 32,595,552 98.27 574,773 1.73 16,073,630 96.55 574,773 3.45 Robert J. Gunn 33,086,576 99.75 83,749 0.25 16,564,654 99.50 83,749 0.50 Alan D. Horn 32,386,658 97.64 783,667 2.36 15,864,736 95.29 783,667 4.71 Karen L. Jurjevich 32,984,115 99.44 186,210 0.56 16,462,193 98.88 186,210 1.12 John R.V. Palmer 33,154,425 99.95 15,900 0.05 16,632,503 99.90 15,900 0.10 Timothy R. Price 33,152,155 99.95 18,170 0.05 16,630,233 99.89 18,170 0.11 Brandon W. Sweitzer 32,938,157 99.30 232,168 0.70 16,416,235 98.61 232,168 1.39 Lauren C. Templeton 33,151,817 99.94 18,508 0.06 16,629,895 99.89 18,508 0.11 Benjamin P. Watsa 33,028,938 99.57 141,387 0.43 16,507,016 99.15 141,387 0.85 V. Prem Watsa 32,693,911 98.56 476,414 1.44 16,171,989 97.14 476,414 2.86

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.