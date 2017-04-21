Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 21, 2017 17:20 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2017 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax's management proxy circular dated March 10, 2017 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Fairfax received proxies with regard to voting on the ten directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
Fairfax Financial Holdings LimitedJohn VarnellVice President, Corporate Development(416) 367-4941
