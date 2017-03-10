Fairfax Financial to Increase Cash Consideration Component of Its $4.9 Billion Cash and Stock Offer

TORONTO, ONTARIO and ZUG, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) -

(Unless otherwise provided herein, all dollar amounts in this announcement are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) and Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, AG ("Allied World") (NYSE:AWH) are pleased to announce that Fairfax has exercised its option to increase the cash consideration component of its offer to Allied World shareholders by $18.00 out of a possible increase of $30.00 per ordinary share. As a result, the cash consideration component of the offer will increase from $5.00 per ordinary share to $23.00 per ordinary share, together with the $5.00 special dividend that, subject to Allied World shareholder approval, will be payable in connection with the transaction, for total cash consideration of $28.00 per Allied World ordinary share.

The increase in cash consideration will correspondingly reduce the "Fixed Value Stock Consideration" under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement.

Fairfax was able to increase the cash consideration through $1.6 billion of investments by minority co-investors in the Allied World acquisition vehicle that will be approximately 67% owned by Fairfax, including the previously announced $1 billion commitment from OMERS, a $500 million commitment from Alberta Investment Management Corporation ("AIMCo"), on behalf of certain of its clients, as well as certain other third party commitments.

"We are pleased to be able to increase the cash consideration component of our cash and stock offer of $54.00 per Allied World ordinary share by $18.00", said Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax. "Allied World shareholders will now receive total cash consideration of $28.00 per ordinary share in connection with our transaction and Fairfax will be able to minimize the dilution to Fairfax shareholders, while having the flexibility to buy back the minority investments from OMERS, AIMCo and others over 5-7 years' time. We are very grateful for the support we have received from our co-investing partners, including OMERS and AIMCo. Thanks to these co-investing partners, our Fairfax shareholders will be happy to know we will not need to issue approximately 3.5 million Fairfax shares, based on the March 9th closing price of our shares."

"We are excited to be able to present Allied World's shareholders with an $18.00 increase in the cash component of Fairfax's offer," said Scott Carmilani, President, CEO and Chairman of Allied World. "By working with Fairfax to provide additional time to increase the cash consideration component of its offer, we were able to maximize the amount of cash our shareholders would receive, making the offer even more attractive."

About Fairfax

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

About Allied World

Allied World, through its subsidiaries and brand known as Allied World, is a global provider of innovative property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions. Allied World offers superior client service through a global network of offices and branches. All of Allied World's rated insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries are rated A by A.M. Best Company, A by Standard & Poor's, and A2 by Moody's, and our Lloyd's Syndicate 2232 is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's and AA- by Fitch.

