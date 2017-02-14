Fairfax India Acquires 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted.)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX:FIH.U) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary (collectively, "Fairfax India"), it has completed its previously announced acquisition of 51% of the outstanding shares of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of approximately INR 2 billion (approximately $30 million at current exchange rates).

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.