Fairfax India Completes $400 Million Term Loan

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India") (TSX:FIH.U) is pleased to announce that it has completed a $400 million, 1-year secured term loan with a Schedule I Canadian bank.

