Fairfax India Completes US$500 Million Offering Comprised of US$150 Million Public Offering and US$350 Million Private Placement

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India" or the "Company") (TSX:FIH.U) announced today that the Company has completed its previously-announced bought deal public offering of 12,766,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") at a price of US$11.75 per Subordinate Voting Share, for gross proceeds of approximately US$150 million (the "Public Offering").

The Public Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc., and that included BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days after the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 1,914,900 Subordinate Voting Shares, which, if exercised in full, would increase the total gross proceeds of the Public Offering to approximately $172.5 million.

Concurrent with the Public Offering, the Company issued to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") and OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees, 12,766,000 Subordinate Voting Shares and 17,021,500 Subordinate Voting Shares, respectively, at a price of US$11.75 per Subordinate Voting Share in a concurrent private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$350 million (the "Concurrent Private Placement" and, together with the Public Offering, the "Offerings"). Gross proceeds of the Offerings were approximately US$500 million.

The Company is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on India ("Indian Investments"). Fairfax India intends to use the net proceeds of the Offerings to acquire additional Indian Investments and for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions. Pending the application of such proceeds, the Company may invest the net proceeds of the Offerings in certain permitted investments.

