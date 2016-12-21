Fairfax India Files Preliminary Prospectus for US$150 Million Bought Deal Financing of Subordinate Voting Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 21, 2016) -

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation ("Fairfax India" or the "Company") (TSX:FIH.U) has announced today that the Company has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the provinces of Canada and obtained a receipt therefor in respect of its previously-announced bought deal public offering, co-led by RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities Inc., of 12,766,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") at a price of US$11.75 per Subordinate Voting Share, for gross proceeds of approximately US$150 million (the "Public Offering").

Concurrent with the Public Offering, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") and OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees ("OMERS"), will acquire 12,766,000 Subordinate Voting Shares and 17,021,500 Subordinate Voting Shares, respectively, at a price of US$11.75 per Subordinate Voting Share in a concurrent private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement" and, together with the Public Offering, the "Offerings"). At the time of pricing, the offering price of US$11.75 per Subordinate Voting Share represented a discount of approximately 0.8% to the market price of the Subordinate Voting Shares. An aggregate of 29,787,500 Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement. The Offerings are expected to close on or about January 13, 2017, subject to the Company obtaining all regulatory approvals.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering at the offering price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes (the "Over-Allotment Option").

Fairfax, an "insider" of the Company (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), currently beneficially owns and controls an approximately 95.3% voting interest in the Company through its ownership of 30,000,000 multiple voting shares of the Company (carrying fifty (50) votes per share) and 796,864 Subordinate Voting Shares (carrying one (1) vote per share). Accordingly, Fairfax is the Company's controlling shareholder. Fairfax's purchase of 12,766,000 Subordinate Voting Shares in the Concurrent Private Placement (the "Fairfax Share Purchase") is being completed pursuant to the exercise of its pre-emptive right granted to it by the Company under the securityholders' rights agreement dated January 30, 2015, pursuant to which Fairfax will acquire Subordinate Voting Shares in such an amount to maintain, and not exceed, its approximately 29% equity interest in the Company. Upon completion of the Offerings, Fairfax will beneficially own or control 13,562,864 Subordinate Voting Shares and its voting interest in the Company will be reduced from approximately 95.3% to approximately 93.6% (or approximately 93.5% if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full). OMERS is not currently an "insider" of the Company (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and, following completion of the Offerings, OMERS will not become an "insider" of the Company as a result thereof. The Offerings will not materially affect control of the Company nor will they create a new control person of the Company.

The Subordinate Voting Shares issuable pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will represent approximately 39.8% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and, upon issuance, will result in dilution to the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares in the amount of approximately 28.5% (without giving effect to the Public Offering). Absent security holder approval or an exemption therefrom, such issuance would be in excess of the TSX's private placement limit of 25% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares. In addition, the Fairfax Share Purchase will result in the issuance to Fairfax of approximately 17.0% of the currently issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares, which will result in more than 10% of the number of issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares being issued to an "insider" of the Company during a 6-month period. As Fairfax beneficially owns and controls an approximately 95.3% voting interest in the Company, the Company is relying on the 90% control block exemption contained in section 604(f) of the TSX Company Manual. As such, the Company is not required to obtain shareholder approval in order to give effect to the Concurrent Private Placement, including the Fairfax Share Purchase in accordance with Fairfax's pre-emptive rights.

The Company is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on India ("Indian Investments"). Fairfax India intends to use the net proceeds of the Offerings to acquire additional Indian Investments and for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions. Pending the application of such proceeds, the Company may invest the net proceeds of the Offerings in certain permitted investments.

