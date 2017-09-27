Fairfax Sells Shares of ICICI Lombard

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) -

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH)(TSX:FFH.U) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, FAL Corporation, has sold 12.0% of the shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ("ICICI Lombard") for gross proceeds of approximately US$548 million. The shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard's initial public offering, which values ICICI Lombard at Rs. 30,000 crore (approximately US$4.6 billion).

ICICI Lombard is a leading general insurance company in India with gross written premiums of over US$1.6 billion for fiscal year 2017. Upon completion of the transaction, Fairfax's share ownership in ICICI Lombard will be approximately 9.9%.

This sale transaction along with the previously announced sale of 12.2% of the shares of ICICI Lombard that closed in July 2017 and the remaining 9.9% of the shares of ICICI Lombard that Fairfax continues to hold results in total proceeds of US$1.4 billion (including approximately US$450 million in marketable shares) and a net gain of approximately US$950 million after tax (an increase in book value per basic share of Fairfax of approximately US$34 on a pro forma basis).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

