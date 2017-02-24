Fairfax to Make Strategic Investment in Altius

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") (TSX:ALS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement pursuant to which Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "Fairfax"), will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius in exchange for the issuance by Altius of preferred securities and warrants.

Fairfax has agreed to subscribe, on a private placement basis, for 5% preferred securities in an aggregate amount of $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million. Altius intends to close an initial subscription of $25 million, and has sole discretion with respect to additional subscriptions by Fairfax for the remaining $75 million in minimum tranche sizes of $25 million by no later than December 31, 2017. The preferred securities will be subordinate secured and have no fixed maturity date but may be redeemed by Altius at any time after 5 years from closing, or after 3 years if its common shares are trading at a price of at least $24 per share.

Altius has also agreed to issue 6,670,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share. Warrants will vest proportionately based on the aggregate amount of preferred securities drawn by Altius under the private placement. Each vested warrant will be exercisable within 5 years, but may be extended to 7 years if the closing price of the Altius common shares is less than $24 on the fifth anniversary of the initial closing. Altius can also elect to require early exercise of the warrants if the closing price of its common shares reaches $24 at any time after the third anniversary of the initial closing.

The proceeds raised from the Fairfax financing will be used by Altius for investing in opportunities it identifies within the mining and minerals sector and for general corporate purposes.

Fairfax will have the right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Altius.

Altius CEO Brian Dalton commented, "Fairfax's 30-year record of growth is nothing short of iconic and we are both honoured and motivated by this endorsement. This deal provides Altius with an attractive new source of long-term capital and, perhaps more importantly, access to Fairfax's remarkable strength and team experience as we continue to pursue our long-term objectives."

Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax, added, "Altius is establishing an impressive entrepreneurial growth record within the Canadian mining sector and has created an excellent base of long-term assets to now build upon. We are delighted to be working with and supporting the Altius team at such an exciting time in its development."

Closing of the transaction is subject to the settlement of mutually agreeable definitive documentation, and other customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX and receipt of all other requisite third party approvals.

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,335,654 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

