Falco Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for Horne 5 Project

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FPC) ("Falco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed today on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its wholly-owned Horne 5 gold project located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. Falco's news release dated October 16th, 2017 summarizes the assumptions and key results contained in the technical report. There are no material differences between the assumptions and estimates contained in Falco's news release dated October 16th, 2017 pertaining to this property, from those contained in the technical report filed today.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is the largest shareholder of the Company and currently owns 13.3% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

