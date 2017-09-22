FalconStor Announces Trading of Its Common Stock Will Be Moved From Nasdaq to OTC Market Group's OTCQB Marketplace

MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - FalconStor Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FALC) ("FalconStor" or the "Company") has announced its common stock will transfer from being traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") to being quoted on OTC Market Group's OTCQB marketplace effective September 25, 2017.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FALC) is a leading storage software company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The Company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

Forward-looking statements

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those stated here. Factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty that delisting might take longer than expected. Forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to revise these statements to reflect subsequent developments.