FalconStor Software Announces Fourth Quarter 2016 Results

MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - FalconStor Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FALC), a market leader in software-defined storage, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016.

"We continue to add new FreeStor® customers and are seeing more existing FalconStor legacy customers switch to FreeStor for all of the benefits that a software-defined solution can provide in today's transformation of the storage industry," said Gary Quinn, President and CEO. "Although sales of our FreeStor offering continue to grow at respectable growth rates, we are seeing our legacy customer base move from our traditional backup solutions to modern backup solutions and this trend has not yet been eclipsed by the success of FreeStor."

Business Highlights:

The Company added 10 new customers or conversion customers from the install base utilizing the FreeStor subscription model during Q4 2016 and 39 new customers or conversion customers from the install base utilizing the FreeStor technology perpetual license model during Q4 2016. We now have almost 400 customers using our FreeStor platform, not including the customers of our MSP and OEM partners.

The Company's FY 2016 FreeStor platform bookings increased 73% from FY 2015 results. FreeStor MSP subscription bookings increased 370% in FY 2016 as compared with FY 2015 results. FreeStor Enterprise subscription bookings increased 860% in FY 2016 as compared with FY 2015 results. FreeStor technology OEMs achieved their first year annual commitments and bookings increased 12% in FY 2016 as compared with FY 2015 results. FreeStor technology perpetual license business, excluding the OEM business, bookings increased 4% in FY 2016 as compared with FY 2015 results.

Customers who purchased FreeStor or the FreeStor Technology during FY 2015 expanded their storage capacity by 22% during FY 2016. Customers who purchased the FreeStor subscription model during FY 2015 expanded their storage capacity by 16% during FY 2016. Enterprise customers who purchased the FreeStor technology during FY 2015 expanded their storage capacity by 12% during FY 2016. OEM customers who purchased the FreeStor technology during FY 2015 expanded their storage capacity by 55% during FY 2016.

During October 2016, the Company delivered the latest enhancements to its FreeStor platform which included new primary instance only pricing, public cloud connectors (AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud, Aliyun, Huawei), enhanced Core-to-Edge Analytics, Unified Client Management, improved secure multi-tenancy, external security (A.D. and LDAP), and numerous performance optimizations.

During October 2016, FreeStor achieved VMware Metro Storage Cluster Certification.

During October 2016, FreeStor won product-of-the-year from the CloudHosting Awards. Since its release, FreeStor has won 11 software-defined storage (SDS) product-of-the-year awards at various leading industry publications, including three publications servicing the Asia markets and six publications servicing the European marketplace and two publications in the Americas.

During November 2016, we announced the general availability of version 9.0 of our Continuous Data Protection, Network Storage Server and Optimized Backup and Deduplication products. We continue to support our legacy customers and look to convert them to FreeStor, but this will most likely be the last major release for the legacy products with minor releases still planned as well as compatibility with infrastructure updates.

During December 2016, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Barry A. Rudolph and William Miller to the Board. Industry veteran Mr. Rudolph brings extensive technology industry experience, having previously served as vice president of a number of key business units at IBM, including networking and storage, during a successful 32-year career within the business. Mr. Miller, CEO of X-IO Technologies, joins FalconStor with over 35 years of experience as a venture investor, entrepreneur, sales executive and engineer.

During the quarter, the Company received delisting notices from NASDAQ and if our stock price continues to trade below $1.00 per share or the market value of our common stock continues to be below $35 million, our common stock will be delisted from NASDAQ.

As of December 31, 2016, the Company was not in compliance with the financial covenants of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, which are mutually agreed to annually, for two consecutive quarters. The breach provides the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stockholder with the right to require the Company to redeem any of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock at the greater of 100% of the stated value plus accrued and unpaid dividends or the product of the number of shares of common stock underlying the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock and the closing price of the Company's common stock as of December 31, 2016. To date, the holder of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock has neither exercised nor waived this right and accordingly this right may be exercised at any time. In addition, the holder of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock may force a redemption any time subsequent to August 5, 2017.

Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for Q4 2016 were $7.4 million, compared with $7.3 million in Q3 2016 and $9.4 million in Q4 2015.

Total bookings for Q4 2016 were $8.4 million, compared with $5.5 million in Q3 2016 and $10.0 million in Q4 2015. Ratable bookings in Q4 2016 were 87% of total bookings, compared with 84% in Q3 2016 and 80% in Q4 2015. Ratable product bookings in Q4 2016 were 75% of total product bookings, compared with 65% in Q3 2016 and 49% in Q4 2015.

Total cash & cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2016 was $3.4 million, compared with $13.4 million as of December 31, 2015.

Non-GAAP expenses decreased 9%, compared with Q3 2016 and decreased 24% compared with Q4 2015. Non-GAAP expenses totaled $8.1 million in Q4 2016, compared with $8.9 million in Q3 2016 and $10.7 million in Q4 2015. The Company is projecting a decrease of approximately 30% in overall expenses in 2017 compared with 2016.

Non-GAAP gross margins were 74% in Q4 2016, compared with 72% in Q3 2016 and 77% in Q4 2015.

Financials

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $7.4 million compared with $9.4 million in the same period a year ago. Cost of revenue was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $2.2 million in the same period a year ago. Operating expenses were $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $9.2 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $0.6 million, compared with $2.0 million in the same period a year ago. Included in our operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 was income of $0.1 million and expense of $0.8 million of share-based compensation income/expense, respectively. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $1.2 million, compared with $1.9 million in the same period a year ago. Included in our net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was an income tax provision of $0.2 million and an income tax benefit of less than $0.1 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2016, which includes the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock and the accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends, was $2.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with $2.3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $1.3 million for the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $1.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP results exclude the effects of stock-based compensation and the effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock.

Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $30.3 million compared with $48.6 million in the same period a year ago. Included in total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015 was $11.3 million of revenue associated with our joint-development agreement which did not repeat in 2016. Cost of revenue was $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, compared with $9.7 million in the same period a year ago. Operating expenses were $32.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, compared with $40.2 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP loss from operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $10.3 million, compared with $1.3 million in the prior year. Included in the operating results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 were; (i) $2.3 million and $1.9 million of share-based compensation expense, respectively; and (ii) $0.2 million of restructuring costs in both periods. GAAP net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $11.0 million compared with $1.9 million for the prior year. Included in our net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 was an income tax provision of $0.6 million and $0.4 million, respectively. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 was $13.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with $3.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $0.8 million for the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $8.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the prior year.

The Company closed the quarter with $3.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. Cash flow used in operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $9.4 million compared with $6.3 million during the prior year. Deferred revenue at December 31, 2016 was $23.7 million, compared with $25.7 million at December 31, 2015.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company's management refers to these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to the Company's historical operating results and comparisons to competitors' operating results. We include these non-GAAP financial measures (which should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, their comparable GAAP measures) in this press release because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency into the supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude (i) costs associated with the Company's class action and derivative lawsuits, government investigations, and related legal fees, (ii) restructuring costs, (iii) effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, and (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation charges and any potential tax effects. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our Non-GAAP Operating Data GAAP Reconciliation, presented in this release.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ : FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The Company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2016 December 31,

2015 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,391,528 $ 6,013,382 Marketable securities -- 7,420,042 Accounts receivable, net 5,003,972 6,635,262 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,245,085 1,742,668 Inventory 6,181 70,534 Deferred tax assets, net -- 205,816 Total current assets 9,646,766 22,087,704 Property and equipment, net 1,174,942 1,565,932 Deferred tax assets, net 577,735 110,060 Software development costs, net 547,558 1,116,816 Other assets, net 973,949 1,139,377 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 209,456 256,137 Total assets $ 17,280,745 $ 30,426,365 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 419,877 $ 1,005,944 Accrued expenses 4,471,010 6,783,514 Deferred tax liabilities, net -- 89,343 Deferred revenue, net 15,236,123 16,553,519 Total current liabilities 20,127,010 24,432,320 Other long-term liabilities 1,170,844 735,089 Deferred tax liabilities, net 254,776 27,069 Deferred revenue, net 8,430,692 9,122,289 Total liabilities 29,983,322 34,316,767 Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 9,000,000 7,818,554 Total stockholders' deficit (21,702,577 ) (11,708,956 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 17,280,745 $ 30,426,365

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue: Product revenue $ 2,650,901 $ 3,470,274 $ 10,116,897 $ 24,847,724 Support and services revenue 4,785,353 5,925,026 20,146,449 23,723,267 Total revenue 7,436,254 9,395,300 30,263,346 48,570,991 Cost of revenue: Product 222,213 323,843 932,446 1,942,985 Support and service 1,676,129 1,863,312 7,351,857 7,739,149 Total cost of revenue 1,898,342 2,187,155 8,284,303 9,682,134 Gross profit $ 5,537,912 $ 7,208,145 $ 21,979,043 $ 38,888,857 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 2,227,278 3,059,879 11,702,956 12,787,606 Selling and marketing 2,533,442 4,216,300 13,918,493 18,021,989 General and administrative 1,369,840 1,971,790 6,470,579 9,181,289 Investigation, litigation, and settlement related costs -- -- -- 8,842 Restructuring costs -- -- 177,389 172,995 Total operating expenses 6,130,560 9,247,969 32,269,417 40,172,721 Operating loss (592,648 ) (2,039,824 ) (10,290,374 ) (1,283,864 ) Interest and other (loss) income, net (386,610 ) 70,014 (121,213 ) (269,954 ) Loss before income taxes (979,258 ) (1,969,810 ) (10,411,587 ) (1,553,818 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 211,869 (28,193 ) 587,207 375,543 Net loss $ (1,191,127 ) $ (1,941,617 ) $ (10,998,794 ) $ (1,929,361 ) Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends 195,904 196,727 777,890 765,203 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 668,177 156,670 1,181,446 587,613 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,055,208 ) $ (2,295,014 ) $ (12,958,130 ) $ (3,282,177 ) Basic net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 43,818,413 41,356,757 43,091,878 41,093,644 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 43,818,413 41,356,757 43,091,878 41,093,644

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 GAAP loss from operations $ (592,648 ) $ (2,039,824 ) $ (10,290,374 ) $ (1,283,864 ) Non-cash stock option expense (1) (63,944 ) 756,430 2,328,218 1,929,377 Legal related costs (3) -- -- -- 8,842 Restructuring costs (4) -- -- 177,389 172,995 Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (656,592 ) $ (1,283,394 ) $ (7,784,767 ) $ 827,350 GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,055,208 ) $ (2,295,014 ) $ (12,958,130 ) $ (3,282,177 ) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) (63,944 ) 756,430 2,328,218 1,929,377 Legal related costs (3) -- -- -- 8,842 Restructuring costs (4) -- -- 177,389 172,995 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (5) 864,081 353,397 1,959,336 1,352,816 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,255,071 ) $ (1,185,187 ) $ (8,493,187 ) $ 181,853 GAAP gross margin 74 % 77 % 73 % 80 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 77 % 73 % 80 % GAAP gross margin - Product 92 % 91 % 91 % 92 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Product 92 % 91 % 91 % 92 % GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 65 % 69 % 64 % 67 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 65 % 69 % 64 % 68 % GAAP operating margin (8 %) (22 %) (34 %) (3 %) Non-cash stock option expense (1) (1 %) 8 % 8 % 4 % Legal related (benefits) costs (3) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Restructuring costs (4) 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 % Non-GAAP operating margin (9 %) (14 %) (26 %) 2 % GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.02 0.05 0.05 Legal related (benefits) costs (3) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (4) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (5) 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.03 Non-GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.00 GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.02 0.05 0.04 Legal related (benefits) costs (3) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (4) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (5) 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.03 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and as adjusted) 43,818,413 41,356,757 43,091,878 41,093,644 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 43,818,413 41,356,757 43,091,878 41,093,644 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (as adjusted) 43,818,413 41,356,757 43,091,878 42,906,072

Footnotes: (1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Cost of revenues - Product $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- Cost of revenues - Support and Service (4,618 ) 18,419 80,903 98,776 Research and development costs 1,229 577,355 1,653,336 806,348 Selling and marketing 9,502 60,632 241,481 285,787 General and administrative (70,057 ) 100,024 352,498 738,466 Total non-cash stock based compensation expense $ (63,944 ) $ 756,430 $ 2,328,218 $ 1,929,377