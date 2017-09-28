Fall Festivals Abound in Upstate New York

Celebrations of the season and harvest happening now through October

ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - The most breathtaking of seasons is in full swing in Upstate New York. Beautiful fall colors couple with cooler weather -- welcoming in apples, pumpkins, chestnut harvests, craft beverages and spooky surprises in the form of local festivals and events, happening all season long. It doesn't matter which part of Upstate New York you plan to visit, you are never more than a stone's throw from some great fall entertainment.

Ongoing

Darien Lake Harvest Festival Weekends - Darien Center, NY

Spend the day or the whole weekend at Darien Lake's Harvest Festival, running on weekends through October 1st. This is Darien Lake Amusement Park's last hurrah of the season, so they are chock-full of rides, food trucks, live entertainment and lodging packages. Harvest Weekends are the perfect weekend getaway for the whole family to enjoy.

Holiday Hollow - Corfu, NY

This is the last year of Western New York's most unique seasonal destination, Holiday Hollow. Every weekend in the Fall through October 29, visit the only Halloween and Pirate-themed mini-Renaissance Fair. From a Mad Tea Party to the Wacky Witch's Spooky Forest Cooking Show, it's sure to leave you laughing, screaming, and wishing for more.

Scaerial Adventures - Canandaigua, NY

Fun and fright take to the air at Bristol Mountain Scaerial Adventures. Friday & Saturdays through October 28, guests are encouraged to grab a costume and take to the skies on haunted zip-lines and eerie bridges. There are 3 spooky courses, suitable for all ages, and two "sc-aerial" courses for the not so faint of heart.

Fall Sky Rides - Canandaigua, NY

Enjoy the beautiful autumn colors on a scenic sky ride at Bristol Mountain, every weekend through October 29. Hop on the Comet Express chairlift to the summit of Bristol Mountain to see the splendor of autumn in the Finger Lakes. This 20-minute ride is perfect for all ages.

September

Ale in Autumn - Medina, NY

September 30, 2017

Explore downtown Medina while sampling beers from around the world. This quaint town comes alive with the colors of fall each year, perfectly paired with your favorite ale.

Autumn Festival of Ales - Honeoye Falls, NY

September 30, 2017

The 19th Annual Autumn Festival of Ales will feature craft beer, live entertainment and a chili cook-off. Over 2,000 beer lovers travel to Honeoye Falls each year to sample over 40 craft beers brewed by CB Craft Brewers, including year-round and private label brews.

Fall Festival at GCV - Mumford, NY

September 30 - October 1, 2017

Over the weekend, the Genesee Country Village & Museum comes alive. Within the historic village, you will find local shopkeepers, goat and poultry exhibits, a 19th-century magic show, and costumed characters - complete with craftspeople demonstrating the trades of yesteryear and family-fun activities throughout the day. Bring an appetite, because you can find smoked meats, honey, apples, cheeses, maple syrup, and baked goods at the Farmer's Market on site. Bonus: kid's admission is free!

Hilton Apple Fest - Hilton, NY

September 30 - October 1, 2017

The Hilton Apple Festival returns for its 27th year on September 30 and October 1. Enjoy live music, a farmer's market, an "apple pond", an auto show, and apples served in every way imaginable, including the local favorite, hot apple crisp.

October

Apple Tour Weekend - Wayne County, NY

October 6-9, 2017 (But the tour lasts all month long!)

The annual Wayne County Apple Tour returns for its 20th year this fall, with the Tasting Weekend taking place over Columbus Day weekend. There are 13 stops along the tour, farms, farm markets, wineries and a distillery. Grab your tour brochure online before you come, so you can mark each stop along the way. Extra-special activities are planned for the Tasting Weekend.

Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show - Castile, NY

October 7-9, 2017

Explore one of the best art festivals in the USA in our #1 State Park (as voted in USA Today's 2015 Reader Poll's)- Letchworth! For 42 years, The Letchworth Arts and Crafts show has been hosting some of the country's finest artists and artisans in the "Grand Canyon of the East". There's no better time of the year to visit the park, seek out your next great find, enjoy some stellar food, and take in the splendor of fall foliage.

Falls Harvest Festival - Montour Falls, NY

October 7, 2017

Enjoy a family friendly celebration of the harvest in the Finger Lakes with the Falls Harvest Festival. Admission is free, and gives you access to live entertainment, local music, the annual Historic Ghost Walk, Fire Truck rides, and the Kid's Zone. Show off your creative side by competing in the annual Scarecrow Contest and the Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Genesee Valley Hunt Races - Geneseo, NY

October 14, 2017

For over 120 years, steeplechase trainers from across the eastern seaboard have brought their horses to Geneseo, NY to compete in the annual hunt races. But the Hunt Races aren't just about horses--it's about people, and your beloved canines, too! Guests can bring the whole family (plus Fido) for Terrier and wiener dog races, a jumping contest, agility courses, sled dog demos, stick horse races and pony rides for the kids, food and drink vendors, wine and craft beer tasting for the adults, shopping, music and more. It's like an old-fashioned country fair with a race track instead of a midway, and there's something for everyone to enjoy!

2nd Annual New York State Cask Ale Festival - Utica, NY

October 14, 2017

The 2nd annual New York State Cask Ale Festival will take place this year at Woodland Farm Brewery. The festival will feature cask ales from breweries across the state, including a variety of limited one-off beers. The event will be rain or shine, and it's best to come thirsty!

Peek'n Peak Fall Festival - Clymer, NY

October 14 & 15 - October 21 & 22, 2017

You're in for two weekends of fun at this fall festival, which includes a craft show, farmer's market, pumpkin cannon, children's crafts and activities, plus ski lift rides, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Come on October 15 and you can even participate in the 20th Annual Car Show with antique cars, muscle cars, and hot rods filling the lawn from 1-4 p.m.

Rochester Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival - Rochester, NY

October 21, 2017

This year marks the first ever Rochester Food Truck & Craft Beverage Festival, hosted by Food Truck Festivals of America. They'll be featuring some of New York's most popular food trucks, dishing out fan favorites, and dozens of regional and national craft breweries. Bonus: Admission is free for kids under 12!

Haunted Hops & Spirits - Steuben County (Corning), NY

October 28 - 29, 2017

Explore the beverage trail in the Southern Finger Lakes with a spooky twist. The haunted passport weekend kicks off with discounts and special deals (like free pints or a free flight) at local breweries and tasting rooms. Each passport is numbered and holders are encouraged to check the Craft Your Adventure Facebook page to see if they have a "possessed" passport to win a special prize!

To find even more festivals and fun in Upstate New York this fall, visit www.crossbordershowcase.com.

Cross Border Showcase Program

The Cross Border Showcase travel program encourages and entices Canadian visitors to explore deeper into New York State. The program showcases a unique collection of attractions and experiences that are all comfortably within driving distance from the Canadian border -- beginning in Western New York, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region to well into Central and Northern New York. The program's partners include accommodations, shopping destinations, family and four-season recreational activities, communities and tourist-friendly businesses. Many of the partners offer discounts for Canadian visitors. Current offers, information and destinations can be found at www.CrossBorderShowcase.com and by following the program's Twitter or Facebook.