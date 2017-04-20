Supports increasing interest in continuously variable planetary (CVP) transmission technology and the distinctive NuVinci Community ecosystem

CEDAR PARK, TX--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Fallbrook Technologies Inc. (Fallbrook), the inventor of the NuVinci continuously variable planetary (CVP) transmission technology, today announced an expansion of the business development and licensing team focused on significantly increasing its technology licensing activities.

Fallbrook currently licenses the NuVinci technology to major firms in the automotive industry including Allison Transmission, Continental, Dana Incorporated, and TEAM Industries. These licensees have successfully tested NuVinci technology and currently have applications in various stages of commercial development. Each licensee is a member of the NuVinci Community, a support ecosystem that can enhance the technology and facilitate commercialization. Fallbrook itself has successfully commercialized NuVinci Optimized™ bicycle transmission systems, which are available on over 100 bicycle models.

"NuVinci is a platform technology replacing gears with spheres," said Sharon O'Leary, Fallbrook's president and COO. "NuVinci CVP technology can scale across a wide range of applications of various sizes," O'Leary continued, "there are many potential applications that we are exploring with partners across varying industries. Furthermore, the number of inquiries is increasing. This new group will be able to respond more efficiently to these inquiries and accelerate our licensing activities."

Fallbrook's expansion includes new leadership for the business development and licensing team. Aaron Shagrin, vice president of licensing and business development and Scott McBroom, director of licensing and business development, both, joined Fallbrook in January 2017. Shagrin has over 20 years of experience guiding hardware and software products from concept through execution and launch, as well as inbound and outbound Intellectual Property licensing. McBroom has been involved with NuVinci technology since 2006 and has extensive engineering, business development, and management experience. They will close opportunities in the pipeline, source and transact new licensing deals and provide account management for existing customers to help them realize the full business potential of the technology and the NuVinci Community. Additional biographical information about Shagrin and McBroom is available at www.fallbrooktech.com/about.

"Fallbrook has a unique licensing model and ecosystem," says Shagrin. "NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements and exchange information within the NuVinci Community. It adds to the value of the technology and permits accelerated product development. Companies who wish to create new products or enhance existing ones using NuVinci technology can move quickly from concept to commercial implementation. The community also provides ways to facilitate manufacturing to help meet cost targets and satisfy other requirements."

