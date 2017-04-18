Family Channel Heats Up Toronto This Summer With the Return of Big Ticket Concert

The Vamps and Sabrina Carpenter Perform; Tickets on Sale This Friday at 10 a.m.

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - It's the biggest event of the summer! Family Channel's 6th annual Big Ticket Concert returns Sunday, August 27 to the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Headlined by British pop-rock phenomenon The Vamps, this year's star-studded lineup is sure to have fans up on their feet. Powerful vocalist and triple threat Sabrina Carpenter makes her second Big Ticket appearance, alongside last summer's break-out artists Josh Bogert, Mckenzie Small and Aviva, who are ready to tear up the stage. A Big Ticket must, The Next Step dancers return to wow the crowd with their latest flips and tricks, while series' star Taveeta shows off her vocal chops. A can't-miss concert experience for both first time concert-goers and past attendees, tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

Back by popular demand, international superstars The Vamps can't wait to return to the Big Ticket stage. The final act of the night, Brad Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans, have taken the music world by storm -- most recently teaming up with Norwegian DJ Matoma for their popular track "All Night," which has achieved Gold status in Canada. While fans may know her from her starring role in Girl Meets World, talented actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter has gained worldwide recognition with her full-length studio album, "Evolution." The pop sensation first exploded onto the scene with her summer single "On Purpose," and her latest single, "Thumbs," has garnered over 20 million views on YouTube.

Hosted by The Next Step veterans Victoria Baldesarra (Michelle) and Alexandra Beaton (Emily), Big Ticket Concert brings Family's biggest stars together on one stage. This year sees the return of Backstage's Mckenzie Small, Josh Bogert and Aviva, each of whom are thrilled to perform new music from their debut EPs. Meanwhile Taveeta, best known for her role as "Thalia" on The Next Step, makes the leap from dancing to singing, performing for the first time as a musical act. An annual crowd-pleaser, the dancers from The Next Step mark their sixth consecutive Big Ticket appearance, but this time, fans will be treated to some new faces as season five cast members join returning fan-favourites.

Those looking to purchase tickets can do so this Friday morning, starting at 10 a.m. ET, through LiveNation.com. For the first time ever, fans looking to get up-close-and-personal with their favourite Family Channel stars can take advantage of the "VIP Package," a special add-on featuring a Meet & Greet with the show's performers. For more information about all things Big Ticket, please visit Family.ca.

Making Big Ticket Concert even bigger, the show is going international this year! Along with the Toronto concert, Big Ticket will be heading to the UK, with details on talent and partners coming soon.

