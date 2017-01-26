Famous French Winery 'Maisons et Domaines Henriot' Chooses Infor M3

Family-owned Group That Owns Famous Brands of Champagne, Burgundy and Liqueurs, Needed Common and Centralized Management Tool in Order to Unify all Entities

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that the Maisons et Domaines Henriot group (formerly known as 'LA VIGIE'), which specializes in the production and distribution of fine wines: Champagne, Burgundy, Beaune, Chablis and Fleurie and liqueurs (including brands such as Champagne Henriot, Bouchard Père et Fils, William Fèvre, Château de Poncié, Lejay-Lagoute), has just chosen Infor M3 as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

The project, initiated at the beginning of 2015, follows the establishment of a new management team in charge of designing and deploying a wide range of devices to unite different brands, streamline processes and optimize performance around a vision, a culture and shared actions.

In charge of the project, Sandrine Lesnik, CIO of Maisons et Domaines Henriot said: "There was an immediate need to create a new single management platform to support and accompany the Group's transformation. With different existing systems and more than 40 business applications running, we chose to focus on a standard solution that could integrate all our functions and requirements, rather than develop a specific business application brick by brick."

After an initial benchmark, the selection project started at the end of 2015, bringing together six software vendors (including specialists). One of the prerequisites was to have a joint vendor and integrator working together to accompany the teams at all times, whilst delivering value around pre-defined features and services.

Lesnik continues: "The capability of Infor M3 to support our main business processes as standard, and the constant commitment of Infor and its partner Helant's teams to integrate our wide field of business functionalities were the main reasons for our choice. In addition, we were enticed by M3's beautiful graphical user interface and by the dedication shown by the teams when listening and adhering to our requirements, especially in terms of CRM and the specific concerns of managing a winery."

The deployment of Infor M3 will take place in successive steps and is expected to go live at the beginning of 2018.

Bruno Barbe, Head of Operations at Infor partner Helant, said: "Thanks to the excellent collaboration we had with Infor, we were able to respect the deadlines set by the customer as well as our own commitments."

Lesnik concludes: "Thanks to the new organization set up at the group management level, this project should be followed by many other initiatives. With 350 employees and a turnover of EUR100 million, our ambition is to undertake the necessary actions to gather all our brands around a common identity, while building the platform and the management tools that will support the transformation of the group supported by a more relevant, reactive and efficient organization."

About Helant

Part of the HELIOS Group, Helant is the result of a combination of skills and experiences acquired for nearly 20 years. As a recognized player in the integration of ERP solutions, Helant aims to position itself as a major partner of Infor for the distribution and implementation of the M3 solution addressing wine-producing activities. Its functional knowledge of the business, combined with his expertise in Infor M3, brings real added value and a guarantee to customers. Its main activities revolve around three main axes: distribution integration and third party application maintenance. Maisons et Domaines Henriot is the first customer benefiting from an improved availability of consulting resources made available on purpose, following the merger agreement between Helant and STEP-UP, another major player in the M3 ecosystem. The meeting of these two entities forms a group of approximately 70 consultants, working on a fleet of nearly 130 clients.

