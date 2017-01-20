Famous Smoke Shop Releases Long-Awaited "The Judge Volume 2"

Jesus Fuego Sets "Sequel Cigar" For Exclusive New Release

EASTON, PA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Famous Smoke Shop, the largest American-owned distributor of discounted premium cigars online, has announced a new cigar release: The Judge Volume 2. In a collaboration with Jesus Fuego, this new premium cigar is in production at a boutique factory in Nicaragua and is now available exclusively at Famous Smoke Shop.

Jesus Fuego began The Judge saga with a savory 4-nation tobacco blend, which was clad in unique Brazilian Mata Fina wrappers. Now he's continued the story of this well-received and highly-rated series by applying his trademark full flavor profile to a milder and more mellow cigar. The unique mellow touch owes thanks to the dedicated following of J. Fuego Cigars, who requested a Judge that was lenient on the palate; counter to the traditional peppery spice of a premium Nicaraguan cigar. In the first edition, we saw a hard-lined, no-nonsense Judge. He came, saw, and conquered; now, The Judge is back -- and he's brought some friends with him.

The epic tale of The Judge moves on with a shiny Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper applied to a mix of Nicaraguan binder and fillers. "It may look intimidating, but this cigar is one sweet smoke," said Fred Lunt, writer at CigarAdvisor.com, who was among the first to sample this new Fuego cigar upon its arrival at Famous Smoke Shop. Three of the original 5 vitolas are making a return appearance, the Retribution (6x50 toro), deemed guilty and sentenced to a staggeringly competitive price. The Contempt and Blind Justice will be making cameos as well, with Contempt making a blood and guts comeback in a 7 x 48 Churchill. As Blind Justice makes its presence known as a force to be reckoned with in a bold, yet smooth 5 x 50 robusto.

"The Judge Volume 2 is truly a unique Connecticut that's affordable, full-flavored, and definitely not boring", says John Lamberti, Director of Marketing at Famous Smoke Shop. "The verdict is, its exceeding quality and flavor has won our approval at Famous Smoke."

In an unbelievable introductory offer, Famous Smoke Shop has made discounts of up to 25% off the suggested retail price. Additionally, J. Fuego's The Judge Volume 2 cigars are packaged with earth friendliness in mind, being made available in reusable and easily maintained humidor jars of 20, which would normally retail alone for $29.99; this new Judge is also offered in 5-packs and singles.

Blind Justice (5" x 50 Robusto) $4.75/cigar SRP

Contempt (7" x 48 Churchill) $5.20/cigar SRP

Retribution (6" x 50 Toro) $5.20/cigar SRP

Come get your sticks! The Judge Vol. 2 is available now for Sale at Famous Smoke Shop

