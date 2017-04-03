Farha Foundation Merges with HIV/AIDS Organization the Fondation quebecoise du sida to Best Serve the HIV/AIDS Community in Quebec

Charity organizations become one entity as they unite in their common cause

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - The Farha Foundation, Québec's leading HIV/AIDS fundraising organization, is joining forces with the Fondation québécoise du sida. The two share a common goal and the message of Québec's community HIV/AIDS movement: "Together, let's build a world without AIDS or HIV" speaks to the strength and purpose of this new incarnation of the charity.

Both organizations have enjoyed a long and deep-rooted relationship and similar passions: the support and commitment towards most of the same HIV/AIDS community organizations in Québec. The new entity will bear the name Fondation québécoise du sida and will work to honour the contributions of both foundations as it moves forward. A representative of the Farha Foundation will sit on the Board of Directors of the Fondation québécoise du sida.

"The Farha Foundation is the legacy of my late brother, founder Ron Farha, and he would be proud to see how we have distributed close to ten million dollars across the province of Québec since the charity's inception in 1992, thanks to the commitment and dedication of so many volunteers, corporate sponsors, and individual donors," said Linda Farha, Volunteer President and Spokesperson of the Farha Foundation. "We move forward with our collaboration within the Fondation québécoise du sida in order to make best use of our resources and continue to serve those living with HIV/AIDS and their loved ones. We are excited at the new energy this merger will bring to the fight against HIV/AIDS now and in the future."

"We have always found our organizations to have great synergies and we are delighted to join forces with the Farha Foundation in this new special relationship," said Sylvain Laflamme, President of Fondation québécoise du sida. "Our Foundation is built upon common cooperation and solidarity. We collaborate with the Farha Foundation to progress our common purpose and know that, together, we can build a world without HIV or AIDS."

All donations earmarked for the Farha Foundation and received after April 1, 2017 will be thoughtfully managed by the merged entity. This includes all matching donations, planned giving and all forms of donations. Net proceeds of these funds will be distributed to much of the same partner groups and for the same services that the Farha Foundation has always supported.

About the FARHA FOUNDATION

The Farha Foundation is Quebec's leading fundraising organization committed to helping men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS. The events organized by the Farha Foundation also serve to raise public awareness of the AIDS pandemic.

Since 1992, the Farha Foundation has distributed over $10 million to 76 organizations throughout Quebec that provide services to those living with HIV/AIDS (housing, medication, food, palliative care, homecare, etc.), as well as HIV/AIDS prevention and education programs. An advisory committee determines which organizations the Foundation supports and ensures that the funds are put to the best possible use. To find out more about the Farha Foundation, please visit farha.qc.ca.

About the Fondation québécoise du sida

The Fondation québécoise du sida is dedicated to the financial support of community-based actions for people living with HIV and for the prevention HIV transmission in Québec. Funding from the Fondation québécoise du sida is directed to the missions of the organizations in order to ensure the greatest adaptability of the response to the epidemic.

Since 1989, the Fondation québécoise du sida has worked to build a network of ongoing support for the HIV/AIDS cause in Québec, and collaborates with the Coalition Internationale Sida (Coalition PLUS) to offer support for community-based efforts in the African members of the Coaltion PLUS as well. For more information about the Fondation québécoise du sida, please visit fqsida.org.