Fasken Martineau Appoints a New Managing Partner at its Quebec City Office

Carl Tremblay becomes managing partner for the Quebec City office

QUEBEC CITY, CANADA--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Fasken Martineau is pleased to announce that Carl Tremblay has been appointed managing partner of its Québec City office. His appointment takes effect September 12, 2017.

Carl succeeds Guy Dion, who carried out this function for more than 10 years. Guy will continue practising in the areas of labour law and commercial litigation.

"I thank Guy for his commitment to the firm and our clients. His work was exceptional and highly instrumental in building an extraordinary team in Québec City," remarked Éric Bédard, Fasken Martineau's Managing Partner for the Quebec Region. "I also congratulate Carl Tremblay. His experience, professional talents and role as a leader in the Québec City business community will serve him in fulfilling his duties, and in keeping with the firm's tradition of excellence for the utmost benefit of our clients."

"Fasken Martineau is very proud of its Québec City office. We are certain that Carl's leadership will contribute to providing our clients with the best services possible," continued Peter Feldberg, Firm Managing Partner.

"I am very happy with the confidence that the Fasken Martineau partners have shown in me and with the leadership role that I will be playing at this major firm that also espouses such an entrepreneurial spirit" stated Carl Tremblay. "Guy Dion figured significantly in my decision to return to Fasken Martineau after more than 20 years, where I know that he performed his duties with dedication, generosity and availability. He will remain involved and active in the affairs of the firm and for this I thank him in advance."

Carl joined the ranks of Fasken Martineau in April 2017 as a partner with the Corporate/Commercial group. A leader in the Québec City business community, he is recognized for his practice in the areas of mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships. He also acts on behalf of investors during private placements. He advises several boards of directors, in particular on governance and integrity matters. His expertise has been recognized by a number of legal directories, including Best Lawyers in Canada and Lexpert.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Québec City, London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at fasken.com.