Fasken Martineau Launches Market-Leading E-Discovery Technology and Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Fasken Martineau, a leading international business and litigation law firm, has affirmed its position at the forefront of litigation services and technology with an innovative strategic agreement for e-discovery matters with PwC Canada. This arrangement provides Fasken Martineau's clients with the most comprehensive suite of e-discovery technology and professional expertise in the Canadian legal market today, bringing together Fasken Martineau's top-tier litigators with PwC Canada's trusted global forensics practice in a single, seamless offering.

"We're very pleased with our latest innovation, which offers our clients across all practice areas the benefits of this unique combination of litigation talent and best-in-class e-discovery technology and expertise," said Martin Denyes, Ontario Regional Managing Partner for Fasken Martineau. "The result of this collaboration is a fully-integrated solution that ensures even more effective pursuit of legal matters, a broader pool of professional knowledge, progressive technology and pricing flexibility for clients."

The e-discovery services offered by Fasken Martineau and PwC Canada are scalable to any level of client demand, and deliver seamless access to industry-leading solutions and expertise, as well as improved predictability of e-discovery costs. PwC Canada's technical services address the universal use of electronic communication and documentation in business, and include analytic and processing tools for identification, preservation, collection, processing, production and presentation of documents. A secure, web-based portal provides 24/7 protected access to documents by authorized users, including clients, counsel and experts, anywhere in the world. PwC Canada's forensic experts manage all technology infrastructure related to e-discovery, ensuring clients have continuous access to up-to-date software tools.

In addition, the agreement leverages PwC Canada's subject matter sepcialists and their deep knowledge of e-discovery industry best practices to provide a strategic advantage to clients in a rapidly evolving field.

"Our clients deserve access to best-in-class e-discovery legal expertise, technology and services," said Laura Cooper, Chair of Fasken Martineau's Ontario Litigation Department. "Through this arrangement, we will provide our clients with the most intuitive, powerful and cost effective end-to-end approach to e-discovery best practices. Our strategic relationship with PwC Canada enables us to offer a full lifecycle of services that comply with e-discovery rules and guidelines in Canada, as well as high-value advisory services in key areas such as information governance, defensible use of technology for early case assessment, preservation and legal hold strategies."

"We look forward to working with Fasken Martineau to provide a well-defined, regulatory compliant and focused approach to e-discovery on client matters ranging from civil litigation, to regulatory inquiries, to internal investigations," said William Platt, PwC Partner, Digital Forensics, eDiscovery Litigation Support. "We've learned from experience that e-discovery involves more than just sophisticated tools indexing large stores of data. It's also about taking the right approach and applying the appropriate processes to strengthen compliance while reducing costs."

