Fasken Martineau welcomes a new legal counsel to its Quebec City office

Alain Garneau joins the Banking and Finance practice group

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Fasken Martineau today announced that Alain Garneau is joining the team as legal counsel with the Québec City office.

Mtre. Garneau worked for close to 40 years as principal lawyer and vice president of Legal Affairs at the Coop Fédérée and will support the firm with clients working in the agri-food and cooperative sectors. During his years at the Coop Fédérée, Alain acted in many transactions and acquired extensive knowledge of the agri-food industry and its workings. His expertise also encompasses the regulation of agricultural markets and supply management systems.

"We are very pleased to be welcoming Alain among us. He has in-depth knowledge of the agri- food and cooperative sectors, both legally and from a business perspective. His presence will allow us to play an even greater strategic role with clients in this industry," stated Carl Tremblay, Managing Partner of Fasken Martineau's Québec City office.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Québec City,

London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at fasken.com.