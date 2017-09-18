Fasken Martineau welcomes a new partner to its Quebec City office

Anne-Marie Naud joins the Corporate/Commercial practice group

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Fasken Martineau announced today that Anne-Marie Naud, a new partner of the Corporate/Commercial practice group, has joined the Québec City office.

Mtre Naud has headed numerous mergers and acquisitions, financings and reorganizations for both public and private corporations from the traditional, technology and insurance sectors. Her practice covers all aspects of corporate law, including governance, structure and compliance, as well as franchising and distribution law.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne-Marie to the firm. Her expertise in mergers and acquisitions and in drafting and negotiating diverse commercial agreements will bolster the team," commented Éric Bédard, Fasken Martineau's Managing Partner for the Québec Region

"Anne-Marie's arrival contributes to the growth the Québec City office is experiencing. Her professional talents and knowledge will increase the depth of our Québec City transaction team," remarked Carl Tremblay, Fasken Martineau's Managing Partner for Québec City.

Firmly established in the community, Fasken Martineau's Québec City office is a leader in transactional law and commercial litigation. It is one of the largest law firms in the city, with more than 40 lawyers and agents, including over 20 in transactional law.

The Corporate/Commercial group spans a vast array of services in virtually all areas. The firm is committed to providing creative, customized and cost-effective services in a broad range of national and international transactions in a variety of industries.

About Fasken Martineau

Fasken Martineau is a leading international business law and litigation firm. With more than 700 lawyers, the firm has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Québec City, London and Johannesburg. For additional information, please visit the firm's website at www.fasken.com.